German stocks - Factors to watch on January 23

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The insurer might be considering Italy's Generali as an acquisition target, though it might not be interested in the whole group but "only parts", Italian daily La Stampa said on Sunday in an unsourced report.

Given that Intesa San Paolo is also interested in Generali, Allianz and the Italian lender could be both part of an accord, the report added, without giving details.

BAYER

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Bayer is confident that U.S. President Donald Trump will not set up roadblocks for its planned takeover of Monsanto, board member Liam Condon told daily Tagesspiegel.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

BMW labour boss Manfred Schoch warned in Spiegel against going through with plans to split off work on self-driving cars into a separate company that is to function like a startup.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Commerzbank aims to add 10,000 new Mittelstand customers with annual sales of between 15 million euros ($16 million) and 100 million euros each, board member Michael Reuther told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The carmaker expects the number of models it offers may peak when it reaches around 40, up from 33 now, as it adds its new EQ models, development chief Ola Kaellenius told Automobilwoche.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Deutsche Post has no plans to change its investment strategy in the United States after Donald Trump has taken office as President, Chief Executive Frank Appel told daily Bild.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Europe's largest sugar refiner will continue with its cost savings programme and will have to see how business develops after the EU quota system ends, its chief executive has told daily newspaper Mannheimer Morgen.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Rhoen appointed Stephan Holzinger as its chief executive on Friday for a five-year term from Feb. 1.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The property group said its 2016 funds from operations rose around 20 percent to about 77 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - JP Morgan raises to "overweight", lifts price target to 19.50 euros from 16.20 euros

PUMA - JP Morgan raises to "neutral" from "underweight", lifts price target to 238 euros from 200 euros. Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold", raises price target to 300 euros from 205 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 7.06 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9347 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)