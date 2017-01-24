German stocks - Factors to watch on January 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0702 GMT.

ALLIANZ

The insurer aims to grow its industrial insurance business in the United States as well as in Asia, for instance in South Korea, Chris Fischer Hirs, the chief of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS), told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

Separately, Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali has bought voting rights equal to 3.01 percent of Intesa Sanpaolo’s share capital, effectively blocking the lender from acquiring a large stake in Italy’s biggest insurer.

The move comes after newspaper La Stampa said that Intesa was considering buying a stake in Generali and this could possibly be part of a broader deal between Intesa and Germany’s Allianz.

CONTINENTAL

The tyre maker announced the safety recall of approximately 325 tyres in the United States.

DEUTSCHE BANK

A U.S. judge on Monday narrowed but refused to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to hold Deutsche Bank liable to investors, including dozens of portfolios from BlackRock Inc and Pacific Investment Management Co, for losses on poorly underwritten residential mortgage-backed securities.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The company placed bonds with a volume of 3.5 billion euros, it said on Monday.

SAP

Europe’s most valuable technology firm posted 2016 results on the lower side of analysts’ expectations, while nudging up its 2017 sales and profit guidance and signalling slightly higher revenue ambitions four years out.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen’s dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.

HOCHTIEF

Australian subsidiary CIMIC said it planned to make a final, unconditional offer for Macmahon for A$0.145 per share.

SLM SOLUTIONS

The supervisory board removed CEO Markus Rechlin from his post with immediate effect, the 3D printer maker said on Monday.

DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG

Annual news conference due.

DIEBOLD NIXDORF - dividend 1.71 eur/shr

RATIONAL - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”, lifts target price to 480 euros from 470 euros

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

German January Markit flash PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.4 points vs 55.6, services PMI seen at 54.5 vs 54.3, composite PMI unchanged at 55.2 points.

