German stocks - Factors to watch on January 26

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

CARMAKERS

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.8 percent higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher

German automakers warned on Wednesday the United States would suffer significant economic damage from imposing trade curbs, after President Donald Trump put renewed pressure on U.S. carmakers to build more vehicles at home.

Separately, a senior career Environmental Protection Agency official said the massive fines paid by Volkswagen and criminal indictment of seven executives are a "very strong deterrent" to cheating by other automakers.

LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.9 percent higher

Ryanair is in talks about providing connecting flights to AlItalia's long-haul services and has raised objections with German authorities about a Lufthansa-Air Berlin tie-up, as it tries to ease its expansion in continental Europe.

AIRBUS

Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The planemaker faces an additional tax charge from the German government which could amount to tens of millions euros, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported.

JUNGHEINRICH

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The forklift truck maker said it was setting up a joint venture with Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift that will make industrial components in Texas.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Software AG reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core profit, citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales growth for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.

TLG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The real estate group said it had reached nearly full occupancy at its two office properties in Berlin after striking new rental agreements.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The pet supplies retailer forecast its sales would rise to at least 1.125 billion euros this year, after 908 million in 2016.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Morgan Stanley raises to "overweight" from "equal-weight", lifts target price to 89.25 euros from 87 euros

VOSSLOH - HSBC resumes with "hold" rating, 59 euros price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 7.12 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The mood among German consumers improved further heading into February to reach its highest in five months, a survey showed on Thursday, suggesting shoppers remain upbeat despite the Berlin Christmas market attack and increased political uncertainties.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)