German stocks - Factors to watch on February 2

FRANKFURT, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.4 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1.3 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Carmakers reported U.S. vehicle sales for January. Volkswagen sales were up 17 percent at 23,510 vehicles, while Audi sales were up 11 percent. BMW was down 0.5 percent, and Mercedes-Benz was up 3.5 percent.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

Mercedes maker Daimler guided for a slight rise in operating profit, unit sales and revenue this year, barely meeting market expectations, with strong car sales growth continuing to outweigh weakness in trucks.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2 percent lower

Deutsche Bank posted a bigger-than-expected net loss of 1.9 billion euros in the fourth quarter as legal costs for past misdeeds outstripped gains from a rebound in bond trading.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Boerse said late on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter in December 2015.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The chipmaker kept its full year guidance for revenue growth and profit margin after reporting better-then-expected fiscal first quarter results.

MUNICH RE

Indicated unchanged

The reinsurer is open to larger acquisitions, but possible targets are so far too expensive, finance chief Joerg Schneider told Handelsblatt in an interview.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

The reinsurer raised its 2017 net profit guidance to more than 1 billion euros from more than 950 million euros after what it said was a strong round of treaty renewals at the start of the year.

HELLA

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The Behrend and Hueck families that own Hella have placed 2.24 million shares, or a 2 percent stake, in the automotive supplier at 37.35 euros apiece, according to bookrunner Deutsche Bank.

ZALANDO

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The online retailer is expanding its Bread & Butter fashion trade fair to raise the number of exhibitors to 50 from 30 last year and the number of visitors to 30,000-35,000 from 20,000, brand marketing chief Carsten Hendrich told Handelsblatt.

QIAGEN

Down 0.1 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The genetic testing specialist said Q4 adjusted net income adjusted fell 52 percent to $36.5 million, below the $89.5 million average estimate in a Reuters poll.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - dividend 3.60 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.2 pct, Chinese markets closed.

Time: 7.34 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9283 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)