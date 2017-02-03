German stocks - Factors to watch on February 3

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

CEO Oliver Baete said the company would continue to invest in growth, including through acquisitions, according to weekly WirtschaftsWoche. He did not comment on Allianz's reported approach to Australia's QBE Insurance.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 analyst conference due. The Mercedes maker reported results on Thursday and pledged to improve on last year's record sales and profit.

FRESENIUS SE

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company said Thursday that the initial conversion price of 500 million euro equity-neutral convertible bonds due 2024 has been determined to be 107.0979 euros.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The dialysis specialist said it was buying a majority stake in Cura Group, a leading operator of high-quality day hospitals in Australia.

HENKEL

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The consumer goods group is not expecting a direct impact on its business from any trade restrictions from the new U.S. administration, its CEO told Handelsblatt in an interview.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Austria's competition authority said it was confident that German media group ProSiebenSat.1's plan to take over smaller Austrian rival ATV will go through once certain conditions to resolve antitrust concerns have been undertaken.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Australian contract miner Macmahon's chairman advised shareholders to take no action on Hochtief subsidiary Cimic's takeover offer until he had a formal recommendation.

METRO

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The retailer reported slightly worse-than-expected profit in the critical Christmas quarter, hurt by weak earnings development at its Cash & Carry and Real units.

RTL GROUP

Unchanged in early Frankfurt trade

European broadcaster RTL Group said it was investigating accounting misstatements over a number of years at its RTL Radio France unit, but that it does not expect an impact on its group earnings.

BECHTLE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The company reported a 12 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit to 145 million euros, with a margin that widened by 0.1 percentage points.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company reported fourth-quarter financial results and forecast a rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for 2017.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF FEB. 3:

SDAX

IN: BET-AT-HOME.COM

OUT: BRAAS MONIER

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

CONTINENTAL AG - Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral"

K+S - HSBC raises to "hold" from "reduce"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.

Time: 6.49 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German final PMI for January due at 0855 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.2 points, composite PMI flat at 54.7.

