FRANKFURT Feb 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated unchanged
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent lower
Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers fell
9.8 percent in January from a year earlier, the China Passenger
Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
Commerzbank reported flat revenues and earnings for the
fourth quarter on Thursday, hit by the impact of low interest
rates coupled with weak loan demand from German companies.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Germany's flagship lender is closing its U.S. swaps clearing
business as it battles to cut costs amid continued questions
over its business model, the Financial Times reported, citing
people briefed on its plans.
HENKEL
Indicated unchanged
The company is in talks to buy Diversey, the professional
cleaning unit of U.S.-based Sealed Air, for more than $3
billion, the New York Post reported, citing two sources.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The German chipmaker and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree
warned that Cree's planned sale of Wolfspeed Power and
RF to Infineon might not go ahead, citing security concerns by
the U.S. government.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
January traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
SAP
Indicated unchanged
Capital Markets Day due.
Separately, Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported that union IG
Metall and Verdi have filed a suit against SAP's change to a
Societas Europaea (SE) because it does not guarantee
representation of workers on the supervisory board.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated unchanged
The industrial group posted a 40 percent jump in
first-quarter adjusted operating profit, in line with
expectations, but said on Thursday it expected a recovery in its
European steel business only later in the year.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Volkswagen said it was weighing steps against ex-Chairman
Ferdinand Piech after media reports said he had informed key
supervisory board members about potential diesel cheating six
months before the scandal became public.
Separately, VW's personnel chief told news agency DPA that
he was confident that management and labour representatives
would reach agreement over the group's "future pact", saying a
row with the works council likely stemmed from a
misunderstanding.
AIRBUS
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Germany is demanding almost 40 million euros in damages for
the delayed delivery of its first five A400M aircraft from
Airbus, German daily Bild reported.
Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying that Boeing Co
is the front-runner as Singapore Airlines Ltd
is closing in on a 35 wide-body aircraft order amid a battle
with Chinese and Middle Eastern carriers.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Australian unit Cimic won a new contract from
Cakrawala Langit Sejahtera (CLS) and a contract extension with
Bayan Resources Group, with a combined value of A$134 million
($102 million).
AMADEUS FIRE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The company said it aimed to post 2017 EBITA of more than 30
million euros, sa it reported preliminary 2016 financial
results.
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG
No indication available
The company affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported
first-quarter results.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The group reported a 27 percent jump in net profit for the
year as well as higher funds from operations.
It also said it had signed a contract to buy the Market
Oberfranken retail centre in Hallstadt for 40.5 million euros.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The group affirmed its full-year targets as it reported its
third-quarter net profit more than doubled to 18 million euros.
PUMA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Q4 results due.
ZEAL NETWORK
Up 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Zeal Network said its supervisory board had selected Peter
Steiner to succeed Andreas de Maiziere as its chairman.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
HUGO BOSS - Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral"
from "outperform"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's trade surplus hit a new record in 2016 despite a
drop in exports narrowing the monthly measure for Europe's
largest economy in December, data showed on Thursday.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9396 euros)
($1 = 1.3125 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)