FRANKFURT Feb 10 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
Trucks chief Wolfgang Bernhard, a manager once seen as a
successor to Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche, has made clear he
does not want his contract extended beyond February 2018, German
magazine Der Spiegel said.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
CEO Carsten Kengeter's plans to buy the London Stock
Exchange were endorsed by shareholder Union Investment which
told Sueddeutsche Zeitung it was not in shareholders' interest
to discredit Kengeter for buying shares ahead of the planned
merger.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's labour leaders sent an open letter to staff
accusing brand chief Herbert Diess of disregarding an agreed
turnaround plan, just as the carmaker is seeking to raise its
profitability through cost cuts.
German parliamentarians want former VW Chairman Ferdinand
Piech to testify before a committee investigating exhaust
emissions cheating as soon as next week, Sueddeutsche Zeitung
said, adding that Piech could not be forced to appear.
FRAPORT
Fraport said passenger traffic figures rose 1.8 percent in
January.
EVOTEC
The German biotech company is issuing 13.1 million new
shares to sell them to Denmark's Novo A/S. Novo will end up with
an 8.9 percent stake after investing 90.3 million euros in
Evotec shares, paying 6.87 euros per share.
CARL ZEISS MEDITEC
Q1 results due. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) seen
up 30 percent at 42 million euros ($44.9 million). Poll:
GFK
KKR's offer for GfK, which values the research firm
at 1.69 billion euros, is due to run out at 2300 GMT on Friday.
KKR has acquired a stake of 14.1 percent in German research firm
GFK, regulatory filings show, as it seeks to fight off rival
investor Michael Dell who has a 10.1 pct stake.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
