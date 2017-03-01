German stocks - Factors to watch on March 1

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0738 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

TRUMP

President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday he was open to immigration reform, shifting from his harsh rhetoric on illegal immigration in a speech that offered a more restrained tone than his election campaign and first month in the White House. In a prime-time address to a country that remains divided over his leadership, he emphasixed his desire to focus on problems at home by boosting the U.S. economy with tax reform, a $1 trillion infrastructure effort and an overhaul of President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, known as Obamacare.

BAYER, COVESTRO

Bayer said it still expected a mid-single-digit percentage increase in core earnings per share from continuing operations in 2017 after reducing its holding in Covestro to 53.3 percent from 64.2 percent through the placement of shares at 66.50 euros apiece.

FRESENIUS

Rival Pfizer was warned by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that its process for manufacturing sterile injectable drugs at a plant in Kansas was "out of control" and put patients at risk - a development that could benefit Fresenius's Kabi unit.

RHEINMETALL

Rheinmetall reported a better-than-expected 23 percent year-on-year jump in 2016 operating profit, driven by its defence unit.

STADA

Stada swung to a net loss in the fourth quarter and said it would raise its dividend 3 percent to 0.72 euros per share. It said it expected adjusted sales of 2.28 to 2.35 billion euros this year and adjusted net income between 195 and 205 million euros.

ZALANDO

Zalando said it would invest heavily in 2017 and create more than 2,000 jobs, as it announced its first move into physical stores with the acquisition of basketball retailer Kickz.

NORDEX

Operating earnings (EBITDA) for 2016 rose 57 percent to 285 million euros, translating into a margin of 8.4 percent, which Nordex said was slightly above guidance. The company slashed its 2017 guidance last week, citing weaker expectations for business in Brazil, India and South Africa.

BIOTEST

Biotest said it would launch recombinant clotting factor VIII with the name Vihuma in Germany in April.

CAPITAL STAGE

Capital Stage said it was confident of achieving its earnings targets for 2016 and expected growth to continue in 2017.

KLOECKNER & CO

Operating earnings (EBITDA) for 2016 rose to a five-year high of 196 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.20 euros per share. It forecast further growth in operating income for 2017 and said higher steel prices at the beginning of the year should lead to "very substantial" growth in Q1 with EBITDA between 65 and 75 million euros.

ZEAL NETWORK

Zeal reported 2016 normalised EBIT up 8 percent to 51 million euros.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

TALANX - Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy"

CAPITAL STAGE - Berenberg starts with "buy"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February Markit manufacturing PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen unchanged at 57.0 points.

German February jobless figures due at 0900 GMT. Seen -10,000 seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen unchanged at 5.9 pct.

German February inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI and HICP both seen +0.6 pct m/m, +2.1 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

