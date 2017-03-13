German stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The drug and crop chemical maker will find it hard to respond to potential tariffs for imports into the United States in the short term, Chief Executive Werner Baumann told Germany's Welt am Sonntag.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Germany's biggest lender has put the lions share of legal fees and fines behind it, supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner told Bild am Sonntag.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The lender is among sixteen banks accused of colluding to rig South Africa's rand currency.
Lufthansa indicated 0.3 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated up 0.2 percent
Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will start a 25-hour strike on Monday, the Verdi union said on Sunday. Lufthansa said it would cancel all flights on Monday from Frankfurt and Munich to Berlin, and from Germany's capital to those cities.
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Innogy, which consists of RWE's healthy renewables, networks and retail divisions, said it would propose a dividend of 1.60 euros per share, slightly higher than the 1.58 euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
No indication available
Annual report due. The group already reported financial results on Feb. 22.
Porsche SE indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher
Porsche proposes a dividend of 1.01 euro per share.
Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE, Bild am Sonntag reported.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Real estate investment company Vonovia is currently not working on a takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen, the company's Chief Financial Officer told Boerzen-Zeitung.
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)