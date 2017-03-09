FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 9 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ECB
The European Central Bank is set to keep monetary policy on
hold on Thursday as it casts a cautious eye ahead to high-risk
elections in the Netherlands and France during an upsurge in
populist, anti-establishment sentiment.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the
full slate of managers on its Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a
spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday,
the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively
managed ETF.
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.2 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 percent higher
Passenger vehicle sales in China to retail customers rose
8.9 percent in February from a year earlier, the China Passenger
Car Association (CPCA) said on Thursday.
BASF
Indicated unchanged
Sinopec Corp plans to boost investment in fine
chemicals at its Maoming-Zhanjiang refining base in southern
China alongside partners like BASF, a senior executive said in
an interview on Thursday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The German utility has made a net loss of more than 12.4
billion euros ($13.1 billion) in 2016, German newspaper
Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.
LINDE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The industrial gases group said its planned merger with U.S.
rival Praxair was on track, with the two parties still
aiming to finalise an agreement on combining their businesses by
the end of April or beginning of May.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
February traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
MERCK
Indicated 1.4 percent down
The drugs and lab supplies maker forecast stagnant core
earnings for 2017 as strong demand for its biotech lab and
production supplies is likely to be offset by competition for
its main prescription drugs.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The software maker is teaming up with Silicon Valley giant
Google to allow customers to run SAP's big business
applications on Google's cloud while offering Google's suite of
web-based desktop apps to users, it said on Wednesday.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The publisher reported better-than-expected 2016 core
profit, helped by its digital business, especially its online
classified ads.
EVONIK
No indication available
Foundation RAG Stiftung announced plans on Thursday to issue
bonds convertible into around 2.7 to 2.8 percent of shares in
diversified chemicals maker Evonik.
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The group announced a dividend hike to 5.00 euros per share
for 2016 from a year-earlier payout of 4.75 euros and said it
aimed to continue giving shareholders 35 to 40 percent of its
net income for this year.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Hugo Boss said it expected sales to stabilise in 2017 and
profitability to start to recover as the struggling German
fashion house managed to turn its business around in China after
slashing prices there.
LEG IMMOBILIEN
No indication available
The real estate group forecast its operating profit (FFO I)
would rise to between 288 million and 293 millino euros this
year, from 268.3 million in 2016.
RTL
No indication available
The group said it expected its 2017 sales to rise by between
2.5 and 5 percent, after a 3.4 percent increase to 6.24 billion
euros last year.
UNIPER
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The energy group flagged a higher dividend for 2017, saying
ongoing cost cuts and debt reduction gave it "good momentum" for
2017, the first year of full independence from former parent
E.ON.
MORPHOSYS
Indicated 6.3 percent lower
Morphosys said it expected its EBIT loss to widen to between
75 and 85 million euros this year, compared with a 2016 loss of
about 60 million euros as it continues to invest in clinical
development.
DMG MORI
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Full Q4 results due.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 2.8 percent higher
The group forecast its funds from operations would rise to
84-86 million euros this year from 76.9 million last year.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Macquarie cuts to
"underperform" from "neutral", cuts target price to 14 euros
from 15.50 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.7 pct.
Time: 7.30 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9489 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)