WEDNESDAY-German stocks - Factors to watch on March 8

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Wedsday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated up 4.7 pct

The new boss of Adidas hiked sales and announced plans to increase ecommerce sales, simplify business processes and keep investing heavily in the key U.S. market.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated down 0.6 pct

Beiersdorf BEIG.DE reported higher annual sales and profit on Wednesday despite what it called a generally difficult market environment, helped by demand for skincare brands such as Nivea, Eucerin and La Prairie.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated down 1.2 pct

German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post DHL DPWGn.DE said it expected profit to rise by just over 7 percent this year as it reported annual results on Wednesday, driven by booming demand for parcel deliveries thanks to people shopping online.

LINDE

Indicated down 0.1 pct

The holding that will own a combined Linde and Praxair will likely be based in Dublin, which is favoured over London and Amsterdam, Handelsblatt cited U.S. industry sources as saying.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated down 0.2 pct

European national consumer agencies plan joint action to seek compensation for Volkswagen drivers who bought emissions-cheating diesel cars on the strength of their green credentials, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated down 2.2 pct

Deutsche Euroshop completed the placement of 4.46 million new shares at 37 euros each, generating proceeds of around 165 million euros.

The real estate group agreed to buy a shopping center in the Czech Republic. The total investment volume of around 382 million euros will be funded with loans and a capital increase excluding subscription rights of up to 4.7 million new shares.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Pfandbriefbank posted a 54 percent jump in pretax profit to 301 million euros, its best result since the financial crisis, thanks to a settlement with Austrian bad bank Heta.

SCHAEFFLER

No indication available

Schaeffler expects to increase sales this year after posting higher revenue and profit in 2016 and proposes to raise the dividend, it said.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated down 0.9 percent

Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary figures on Jan. 13, saying its 2016 net sales fell around 3.3 percent while order intake rose 0.4 percent.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 7.45 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +2.5 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan)