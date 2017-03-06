German stocks - Factors to watch on March 6

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 6 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week that it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.

BMW

Supervisory board chairman Norbert Reithofer told top managers that BMW has to regain the number 1 spot in terms of sales after being overtaken by rival Daimler in 2016, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is planning to raise 8 billion euros ($8.48 billion) in fresh capital via rights issue, list its asset management business and overhaul its business structure, it said on Sunday.

The bank also said on Friday it has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber, in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.

Germany's energy exchange, part of Deutsche Boerse, has agreed to buy all the shares in U.S. peer Nodal to pursue its global growth strategy, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Talks between VW and GM over buying the U.S. carmaker's European unit Opel collapsed in 2014 due to differences over price, Bild reported on Sunday without citing its sources.

UNIPER

Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to buy about a quarter in one of Russia's largest gas fields for 1.75 billion euros, a major expansion push that gives previous owner Uniper a badly needed cash injection.

BET-AT-HOME.COM

Q4 results due. The group published key figures on Jan. 23 that exceeded its own targets.

CAPITAL STAGE

The solar and wind park operator is keen to play an active role in consolidation and invest in more projects after the takeover of rival Chorus Clean Energy, its chief operating officer told German magazine Euro am Sonntag.

GFK

A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 20:

TECDAX

IN: AIXTRON

OUT: STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

OPEL

PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER - UBS raises to "NEUTRAL" from "SELL"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

