German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

U.S. FED

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.

BASF

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The company said it was hiking prices by 10 percent globally for a majority of products in its additives portfolio for plastic applications.

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Analyst & Investor conference in London due from 0900 GMT.

E.ON

Indicated 1 percent higher

The utility said it would sell assets and cut jobs to reduce its debt pile, after impairments on its former power plant unit Uniper triggered a 16 billion euro ($17 billion) net loss, more than its current market value.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares by April 2018 and said it expected profit to drop to 2-2.4 billion euros this year, from 2.6 billion in 2016.

RWE, INNOGY

RWE indicated 0.1 percent lower

Innogy indicated 0.2 percent higher

French gas and power group Engie is not interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy, French BFM TV reported on its website on Tuesday evening, quoting a source close to Engie.

VOLKSWAGEN, AUDI

VW indicated 0.4 percent higher

Audi down 1.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

Full results due from Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi. Key figures were already included in VW's group results on March 14.

Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Audi is facing demands for compensation from Chinese dealers over sales policies and that the carmaker is in talks with partners over a decision.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Annual report due. The industrial services group reported results on Feb. 13 already announced plans to reinstate a dividend for 2016.

Bilfinger separately said it won a contract in Oman via a joint venture.

STADA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Stada has received formal bids of 58 euros a share from two private equity groups, the Financial Times reported.

WACKER CHEMIE, SILTRONIC

Wacker Chemie indicated 0.5 percent higher

Siltronic down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The German specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday it took in 352 million euros in gross proceeds by cutting its stake in silicon wafer group Siltronic to 30.8 percent from 51.8 percent.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

Busch said on Tuesday it had abandoned an attempt to buy its rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.

SIXT

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The company said it expected revenues and earnings to rise this year after reporting Q4 results.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GFK SE - Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold" rating, 46 eur price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

