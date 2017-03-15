German stocks - Factors to watch on March 15

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, March 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in three months on Wednesday, encouraged by strong monthly job gains and confidence that inflation is finally rising to its target.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The company said it was hiking prices by 10 percent globally for a majority of products in its additives portfolio for plastic applications.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Analyst & Investor conference in London due from 0900 GMT.
Indicated 1 percent higher
The utility said it would sell assets and cut jobs to reduce its debt pile, after impairments on its former power plant unit Uniper triggered a 16 billion euro ($17 billion) net loss, more than its current market value.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The reinsurer will buy back up to 1 billion euros of its own shares by April 2018 and said it expected profit to drop to 2-2.4 billion euros this year, from 2.6 billion in 2016.
RWE indicated 0.1 percent lower
Innogy indicated 0.2 percent higher
French gas and power group Engie is not interested in making a bid for German energy group Innogy, French BFM TV reported on its website on Tuesday evening, quoting a source close to Engie.
VW indicated 0.4 percent higher
Audi down 1.1 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade
Full results due from Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi. Key figures were already included in VW's group results on March 14.
Separately, Handelsblatt reported that Audi is facing demands for compensation from Chinese dealers over sales policies and that the carmaker is in talks with partners over a decision.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Annual report due. The industrial services group reported results on Feb. 13 already announced plans to reinstate a dividend for 2016.
Bilfinger separately said it won a contract in Oman via a joint venture.
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Stada has received formal bids of 58 euros a share from two private equity groups, the Financial Times reported.
Wacker Chemie indicated 0.5 percent higher
Siltronic down 4.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade
The German specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday it took in 352 million euros in gross proceeds by cutting its stake in silicon wafer group Siltronic to 30.8 percent from 51.8 percent.
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
Busch said on Tuesday it had abandoned an attempt to buy its rival pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The company said it expected revenues and earnings to rise this year after reporting Q4 results.
GFK SE - Deutsche Bank reinstates with "hold" rating, 46 eur price target
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
