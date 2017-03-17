German stocks - Factors to watch on March 17

FRANKFURT, March 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0701 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
President Donald Trump welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday for a White House meeting that could help determine the future of the transatlantic alliance and shape the working relationship between two of the world's most powerful leaders.
The European Central Bank will decide at a later time whether to raise interest rates or end its bond purchase programme first, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper on Thursday.
Indicated flat
The German government is sticking to its aim of gradually reducing its stake in Deutsche Telekom, WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing the German finance ministry. Berlin holds 14.5 percent of Deutsche Telekom directly, with a further 17.5 percent held by the government-owned KfW development bank.
Indicated down 0.1 pct
Germany's flagship lender proposed extending Paul Achleitner's term as chairman by another five years and asked shareholders to back a candidate with ties to shareholder HNA to the supervisory board.
Indicated down 0.4 pct
The German utility sold 200 million new shares as part of a capital increase to raise 1.35 billion euros ($1.45 billion) to strengthen its balance sheet ahead of steep payments to a state-run nuclear fund.
Thyssenkrupp indicated up 0.4 pct
Salzgitter indicated down 0.3 pct
Steelmakers in northwestern Germany have reached a wage agreement to give 72,000 workers 2.3 percent higher pay from April 1, plus another hike by 1.7 percent from May 2018.
Indicated flat
VW's labour chief Bernd Osterloh told German paper Handelsblatt his dispute with Herbert Diess has been set aside so that the carmaker could now enter "calmer waters".
Separately, sportscar unit Porsche AG to hold annual news conference.
Down 1.6 pct in Frankfurt pre-market
Airbus's legal entanglements deepened on Thursday when French authorities opened a preliminary investigation into suspected irregularities over the use of third-party agents to win jetliner contracts, expanding a UK corruption probe.
Indicated flat
Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 23, reporting a 15 percent rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and hiking its dividend.
Indicated up 3 pct
The operator of Frankfurt airport Forecast a smaller-than-expected decline in earnings for this year, saying the takeover of operations at 14 Greek airports and higher fees at Frankfurt should support profits.
Indicated down 1.7 pct
The generic drugmaker, the subject of takeover approaches from two private equity consortiums, said it has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers.
Indicated up 1.6 pct
SAF Holland forecast a slight rise in sales this year to between 1.06 and 1.09 billion euros from 1.04 billion in 2016, and said its adjusted EBIT margin should remain in a range of 8 to 9 percent. It proposed to raise its 2016 dividend by 10 percent to 0.44 euros per share.
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.
Time: 7.12 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9287 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Georgina Prodhan)