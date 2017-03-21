German stocks - Factors to watch on March 21

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0707 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Full Q4 results, news conference due. The carmaker reported preliminary figures on March 9, with startup costs for its new 5 Series model contributed to lower-than-expected 2016 operating earnings.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 10.6 percent lower

Subscription period for Deutsche Bank's 8 billion euro ($8.6 billion) capital increase begins.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

Unlike rival Siemens, General Electric has no plans to spin off its medical technology business, GE Healthcare Chief Executive John Flannery told German daily Handelsblatt.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE

Volkswagen indicated unchanged

Porsche SE indicated 0.1 percent higher

Annual results due from Porsche SE, the company that controls Volkswagen.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.l percent higher

Personnel chief Michael Bernhardt said voluntary redundancies at the industrial services company's headquarters had been completed, according to an interview in daily Mannheimer Morgen.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The real estate group said it expected its operating profit (FFO I) to rise to 425 million euros after jumping 26 percent to 384 million in 2016.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The lubricants maker said it expects its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to grow by 1 to 5 percent this year.

SGL

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The carbon specialist said full-year adjusted EBIT rose to 20.7 million euros, slightly above the 18.7 million forecast by analysts. SGL expects a mid-single digit percentage increase in sales and adjusted EBIT growth at a faster rate than sales.

WCM

No indication available

The group said it would pay out at least half of its funds from operations for 2017 again, as it reported preliminary results for 2016.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS - UBS cuts to "neutral" from "buy" - traders

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS cuts to "sell" from "buy" - traders

MUNICH RE - Bernstein cuts to "market perform", keeps target price at 185 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 7.07 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9282 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)