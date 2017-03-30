German stocks - Factors to watch on March 30

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LINDE

Indicated unchanged

Opposition is growing among worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde to plans for a merger with U.S. rival Praxair, a letter seen by Reuters shows.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

Annual report due. The lender published preliminary figures on Feb. 23 and said it expected its 2017 consolidated operating profit to come to 260-300 million euros.

SLM SOLUTIONS

No indication available

SLM said it expected 2017 sales of 110-120 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10-13 percent.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Jan. 26 and forecast a decline in its 2017 EBITDA to 70-90 million euros.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The group published preliminary figures on March 3, announced a flat dividend and forecast a significant rise in 2017 earnings.

BET-AT-HOME.COM

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 6, forecast 2017 EBITDA of 34-38 million euros and has announced a total dividend of 7.50 euros for 2016.

BIOTEST

Preference shares indicated 3.6 percent higher

Biotest said it was in discussions with China's Creat Group Corp about being taken over for 28.50 euros per ordinary share and 19 euros per preference share in a public tender offer.

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on Feb. 16, with EBIT from continuing operations up 73 percent.

ELRINGKLINGER

Indicated unchanged

Full Q4 results due. The automotive supplier published preliminary figures on Feb. 28 and said it would issue guidance for 2017 on March 30.

HHLA

Indicated 8.9 percent lower

The port logistics firm forecast 2017 operating profit (EBIT) in a range of 130-160 million euros.

EX-DIVIDEND

DAIMLER - dividend 3.25 euros/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -1 pct.

Time: 6.58 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German preliminary March inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.4 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.5 pct m/m, +1.9 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Ludwig Burger)