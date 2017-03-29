German stocks - Factors to watch on March 29

BERLIN, March 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Deutsche Bank sees Daimler trending towards the higher end of the carmaker's own forecasts, paving the way for potential upgrades later in the year.

The carmaker said efforts to keep lowering carbon dioxide emissions across its fleet stalled last year for the first time since 2007 amid growing sales of larger sport-utility vehicles.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc has been awarded a maximum $4.1 billion firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology systems, accessories and training, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The carmaker's supervisory board gave its backing on Tuesday to Audi's chief executive and other senior managers, after raids by German prosecutors related to the emissions scandal.

Supervisory board meeting at luxury division Audi.

ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

The real estate firm has signed a 10-year lease generating 1.3 million euros in annual revenue.

STADA

Indicated 1.1 pct lower

The drugmaker said fourth-quarter adjusted net income slipped 4 percent, revising lower preliminary unaudited results it posted earlier this month after fully taking into account a smaller acquisition.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

The company said it agreed to sell unit SMA Railway Technology to Chinese railway technology group Beijing Dinghan Technology 300011.SZ, which will have a positive impact on its first-quarter earnings.

AMADEUS FIRE

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Annual report due. The group published preliminary figures on March 14 and raised its dividend to 3.66 euros per share.

GRAMMER

Indicated 2.5 pct higher

The group proposed a record dividend of 1.30 euros a share. It had published preliminary figures on Feb. 7 and forecast its operating EBIT margin would rise to around 5 percent.

SCOUT24

Up 2.8 pct in early trading

The company proposed a dividend of 0.30 euros a share for 2016 and said it expected its ordinary operating EBITDA margin to increase by 1 percentage point.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DAIMLER - 3.25 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER - Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" from "Buy", remvoes from pan-Europe Buy list

STROEER - Barclays starts with "Overweight", 56 eur price target

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

Time: 6.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February import prices +0.7 pct m/m, +7.4 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

