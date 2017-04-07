German stocks - Factors to watch on Friday April 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Former VW chairman Ferdinand Piech sold the bulk of his stake in the company that controls Europe's biggest carmaker to his younger brother, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Airbus took 20 new jet orders in March to end the first quarter well behind rival Boeing as delays in deliveries of the A320neo shifted the spotlight back to an earlier model.
Indicated 0.4 pct lower
The chemicals giant sold its Bleching Clay and Mineral Absorbents business for an undisclosed sum.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Canada's Hudson's Bay, owner of German department store chain Kaufhof, said former Toys'R'Us manager Wolfgang Link will become CEO of European operations including Kaufhof on May 1, replacing Olivier Van den Bossche.
Indicated 1.2 pct lower
To propose a dividend of 0.35 euros a share.
HENKEL - dividend 1.62 eur/pref shr
SARTORIUS - dividend 0.46 eur/pref shr, 0.45 eur/ordinary shr
Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.36 pct, Shanghai +0.2 pct.
Time: 6.30 GMT.
German February trade balance 21.0 bln euros, with imports down 1.6 pct and exports up 0.8 pct m/m seasonally adjusted.
German February industrial output rose by 2.2 pct on the month, matching January's expansion rate.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor)