German stocks - Factors to watch on Friday April 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0640 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Former VW chairman Ferdinand Piech sold the bulk of his stake in the company that controls Europe's biggest carmaker to his younger brother, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

AIRBUS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Airbus took 20 new jet orders in March to end the first quarter well behind rival Boeing as delays in deliveries of the A320neo shifted the spotlight back to an earlier model.

BASF

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

The chemicals giant sold its Bleching Clay and Mineral Absorbents business for an undisclosed sum.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Canada's Hudson's Bay, owner of German department store chain Kaufhof, said former Toys'R'Us manager Wolfgang Link will become CEO of European operations including Kaufhof on May 1, replacing Olivier Van den Bossche.

RHOEN-KLINIKUM

Indicated 1.2 pct lower

To propose a dividend of 0.35 euros a share.

EX-DIVIDEND

HENKEL - dividend 1.62 eur/pref shr

SARTORIUS - dividend 0.46 eur/pref shr, 0.45 eur/ordinary shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.36 pct, Shanghai +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.30 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February trade balance 21.0 bln euros, with imports down 1.6 pct and exports up 0.8 pct m/m seasonally adjusted.

German February industrial output rose by 2.2 pct on the month, matching January's expansion rate.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

