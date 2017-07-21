German stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

Volkswagen

The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, Handelsblatt reports.

Italy's Benetton family is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds for control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, sources involved in the process told Reuters.

Sartorius

Confirmed its annual guidance after Q2 results. Poll

Telefonica Deutschland

The company appointed Markus Rolle as its new CFO, effective Aug 1.

Ex-Dividend

SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.45 euros/shr

Analysts' Views

HANNOVER RE - Morgan Stanley assumes coverage with "Underweight"; 105.90 eur price target

DRILLISCH - Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" rating; target price 66 euros

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.06 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)