German stocks - Factors to watch on July 21

2 Min Read
BERLIN, July 21 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
The European Commission is examining whether German automakers colluded in systems they used to clean exhaust emissions as part of investigations triggered by the Volkswagen scandal, Handelsblatt reports.
Italy's Benetton family is vying with motorbike firms and buyout funds for control of Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by Germany's Volkswagen, sources involved in the process told Reuters.
Confirmed its annual guidance after Q2 results. Poll
The company appointed Markus Rolle as its new CFO, effective Aug 1.
SUEDZUCKER - dividend 0.45 euros/shr
HANNOVER RE - Morgan Stanley assumes coverage with "Underweight"; 105.90 eur price target
DRILLISCH - Morgan Stanley starts with "overweight" rating; target price 66 euros
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 5.06 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Victoria Bryan)