German stocks - Factors to watch on July 20

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 20 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

European Central Bank

The ECB is expected to lay the groundwork for an autumn policy shift when it meets on Thursday, emphasising improved growth while tempering expectations after previously setting off a mini tantrum in financial markets.

Deutsche Boerse

A German regional exchange regulator will assess the suitability of Deutsche Boerse's management board after allegations of insider trading against the company's chief executive officer earlier this year.

Sap

Q2 results due. Non-IFRS operating profit is seen up 4.6 percent at 1.59 billion euros ($1.84 billion). Poll:

Siemens

Russia outfoxed European Union sanctions by delivering gas turbines made by Siemens to the annexed Ukrainian region of Crimea. Now for the hard part, switching them on.

Thyssenkrupp

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he believed that a $2 billion submarine deal with Germany will be signed after a police investigation into corruption allegations in the affair is completed.

Volkswagen

A federal judge in California on Wednesday allowed some claims to proceed by bondholders who sued the carmaker over its diesel emissions scandal, but agreed to the German automaker's request to dismiss parts of the lawsuit.

Hella

Preliminary annual results due.

Krones

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 11 percent at 54.6 million euros. Poll:

Talanx

The insurer will strengthen its Latin America business with acquisitions worth around 30 million euros in costs.

Adva Optical Networking

Q2 results due.

Software Ag

Full Q2 results due. The business software maker published preliminary figures on Tuesday and raised its 2017 operating profit margin target.

Amadeus Fire

Q2 results due.

Zooplus

Q2 trading statement due. Second-quarter sales seen at 274 million euros, a Reuters poll showed.

Jost-Werke

Shares in Jost-Werke are due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange. The final offer price was set at 27 euros a share.

Annual General Meetings

SUEDZUCKER - 0.45 eur/shr dividend proposed

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 4.56 GMT.

German Economic Data

German June producer prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.1 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8654 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor)