German stocks - Factors to watch on July 25

Bayer

Online campaigns group Avaaz has called on European Union antitrust regulators to block the chemical group's purchase of Monsanto, saying it would hurt innovation and competition and push up prices.

Daimler

Daimler had first raised the collusion with other German carmakers with cartel authorities, which could earn the company immunity, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said on Monday in a report researched jointly with broadcasters NDR and WDR.

Mercedes will leave the German Touring Car championship at the end of 2018 and enter the electric Formula E series in the 2019/20 season, the carmaker announced on Monday.

Also, the carmaker is investing in a Chinese self-driving startup providing road sensors and high definition mapping software, the Wall Street Journal reported, without citing the source of the information.

Siemens

Germany is urging the European Union to add up to four more Russian nationals and companies to the bloc's sanctions blacklist over Siemens gas turbines delivered to Moscow-annexed Crimea, two sources in Brussels said.

Volkswagen

Owners of VW cars affected by the diesel emissions scandal who refuse to get an engine software update will have their vehicles de-registered, Focus Online reported, citing documents of Germany's KBA motor vehicle watchdog.

Also, Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller strongly criticised Porsche's labour chief in German daily Heilbronner Stimme on Tuesday over public remarks about Audi's management, in a sign of growing tensions within the automotive group.

Covestro

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen up 42 percent at 772 million euros. Poll:

Hochtief

Q2 results due.

Aixtron

Q2 results due. Operating loss seen narrowing to 5.8 million euros from 11.2 million in the year-earlier period. Poll:

Drillisch, United Internet

Drillisch EGM due to vote on deal to merge with United Internet's 1&1 brand. It needs the support of 75 percent of shareholders to go through.

Tele Columbus

The company picked Timm Degenhardt as new CEO as of Feb. 1, 2018.

Analysts' Views

AXEL SPRINGER - Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight", raises target price by 8 pct to 58.75 eur

German Economic Data

German June import prices due at 0600 GMT. Seen -0.7 pct m/m, +2.9 pct y/y.

German July Ifo sentiment index due at 0900 GMT. Business Climate seen at 114.9 vs 115.1, Current Conditions at 123.8 vs 124.1 and Expectations at 106.5 vs 106.8.

