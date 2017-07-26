German stocks - Factors to watch on July 26

BERLIN, July 26 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

Bmw

The carmaker has suspended talks with Daimler on future cooperation projects after its rival disclosed alleged collusion among German automakers to cartel authorities, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday, citing industry sources.

Daimler

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen down 2.9 percent at 3.9 billion euros ($4.55 billion). Poll:

Deutsche Bank

The lender has hired Goldman Sachs manager Eri Kakuta for the Financial Institutions Group.

Deutsche Bank exercised the Greenshoe-Option on shares in truck and trailer parts maker Jost-Werke.

Deutsche Boerse

Q2 results due after market close.

Fraport

The airport operator said its unit LAP had agreed with the Purvian government to expand the airport in Lima.

Gea

Full Q2 results due. The food-processing machinery maker earlier this month published key figures and cut its 2017 profit guidance.

Kion

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITA seen up 49 percent at 210 million euros. Poll:

Telefonica Deutschland

Q2 results due.

Kloeckner & Co

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen down 13 percent at 62.5 million euros. Poll:

Puma

Full Q2 results due. The sportswear maker published preliminary figures earlier this month and hiked its 2017 sales and operating profit guidance.

Vossloh

Q2 results due.

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.4 pct.

Time: 4.48 GMT.

German Economic Data

No economic data scheduled.

European Factors to Watch

