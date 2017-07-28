German stocks - Factors to watch on July 28

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

Adidas

The sportswear maker raised its full-year outlook after improving margins helped the German sportswear maker to achieve an 18 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit. Net income now seen between 1.36 and 1.39 bln eur.

Autos

A Stuttgart court is due to rule in a case over an environmental lobby group's push for a complete ban of diesel vehicles from the city of Stuttgart.

Deutsche Bank

The Polish unit of Millennium bcp, Millennium Bank , moved closer to buying Deutsche Bank's Polish unit, Millennium bcp's chief executive said on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom

German court ruling due in case against a man who committed a cyber attack last year that infected nearly 1 million routers used to access Deutsche Telekom's internet service.

Linde

Q2 results due. Net profit seen down 22.7 percent at 252 million euros ($295 million).

Salzgitter

The steelmaker said strong sales of strip steel had boosted first half pretax profit. Salzgitter now anticipates 2017 sales of around 9 billion euros, pre-tax profit of between 150-200 million euros, and a higher return on capital.

Siemens

European Union states have given initial backing to a German proposal to blacklist several more Russian nationals and companies over the delivery of Siemens DE gas turbines to Crimea, but made no final decision, diplomats said.

Volkswagen

H1 results due from Volkswagen's VW brand, truckmaker MAN and premium carmaker Audi.

Also, Germany will recall Porsche Cayenne models equipped with 3-litre diesel engine after finding potentially illegal emissions controlling software in the vehicles.

Volkswagen said on Thursday it expects cash outflows related to dieselgate to stay below 20 billion euros in 2017.

Separately, California regulators gave Volkswagen the go-ahead on Thursday to start expanding clean vehicle infrastructure across the state, after debate over whether the German automaker's plan would do enough to help disadvantaged communities.

Mtu Aero Engines

Q2 adjusted EBIT seen up 21 percent at 148 million euros. Poll:

Wacker Chemie

Q2 results due.

Nemetschek

Q2 results due.

Siltronic

Q2 results due.

Grenke

Q2 results due. pretax profit seen up 13.5 percent at 40.6 million euros. Poll:

Washtec

Q2 results due.

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.6 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.

Time: 4.58 GMT.

German Economic Data

German preliminary July inflation data due at 1200 GMT. CPI seen +0.2 pct m/m, +1.5 pct y/y. HICP seen +0.3 pct m/m, +1.4 pct y/y.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

($1 = 0.8536 euros)