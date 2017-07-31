German stocks - Factors to watch on July 31

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 31 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

Autos

BMW indicated 0.8 percent lower

Daimler indicated 0.6 percent lower

VW indicated 0.7 percent lower

The German environment ministry has rejected calls from two of the country's states for tax incentives to promote the sale of low-emission modern diesels and electric cars.

Auto supplier Robert Bosch plans to decide by the end of the year or early next year whether it will start producing battery cells for electric cars, Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told Welt am Sonntag.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said late on Friday the Model 3 had over half a million advance reservations as he handed over the first 30 to employee buyers, as the company aims to become a profitable, mass market electric car maker.

Commerzbank

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Commerzbank's new investor, U.S. buyout fund Cerberus, plans to claim a seat on the lender's supervisory board, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing sources on the controlling panel. Commerzbank declined comment.

Daimler

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The carmaker's finance arm said on Sunday it was heading for another record year after signing nearly one million new leasing and finance contracts between January and June.

Deutsche Bank

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

A U.S. judge on Friday said investors may pursue part of their nationwide antitrust lawsuit accusing 12 of the world's biggest banks of conspiring to rig the $275 trillion market for interest rate swaps.

Deutsche Boerse

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Executive Carsten Kengeter, who is under investigation for insider trading, frequently met and spoke by telephone with his London Stock Exchange counterpart in the months before they announced official merger talks, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Deutsche Telekom

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Sprint Corp has proposed a merger with Charter Communications Inc as the wireless carrier seeks an alternative to a deal with T-Mobile US Inc that has so far not come to fruition, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Munich Re

Indicated unchanged

Chief executive Joachim Wenning expects loss-making unit Ergo to deliver on cost cuts and to seek no parent funding, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Sunday, citing an interview.

Volkswagen

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

VW's planned sale of motorcycle brand Ducati and transmissions maker Renk has currently no majority backing on the carmaker's supervisory board, with opponents to asset sales feeling invigorated by the group's strong results.

Italy's Benetton family is among five bidders short-listed to buy Italian motorcycle brand Ducati, which is being sold by the German carmaker, a source close to the matter said on Saturday.

Audi aims to cut costs by 10 billion euros ($11.7 billion) by 2022 to help fund a shift to electric cars as it seeks to move on after the emissions scandal, sources close to the carmaker said.

Schaeffler

No indication available

The automotive supplier plans to invest 500 million euros ($587 million) in electric mobility by 2020 and hire another 1,200 workers, monthly magazine Automobil Produktion reported on Saturday, citing an interview.

Evotec

Indicated 5.2 percent higher

The biotech firm plans to buy U.S. pharmaceutical company Aptuit for about 256 million euros.

Rib Software

No indication available

The software group's Q2 operating EBITDA increases 43.1 percent to 9.3 million euros on 10.6 percent higher sales.

Bet-at-home.com

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q2 results due.

Porsche Se

No indication available

Q2 results due.

Analysts' Views

BASF SE - Berenberg raises to "hold" from "sell"

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei unchanged, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 5.40 GMT.

German Economic Data

German monthly retail sales rose far more than expected in June, data showed on Monday, boosting expectations that private consumption will make a significant contribution to growth in Europe's largest economy this year.

