German stocks - Factors to watch on August 2

Autos

German monthly new car registrations expected.

BMW brand's North America sales plunged 15 percent in July to 21,965 cars.

BMW never discussed the possibility of fitting diesel cars with illicit defeat devices, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing executive Markus Duesmann.

German ministers and car executives will meet on Wednesday to try to find ways to cut diesel emissions and stave off moves by some cities to ban polluting vehicles.

Commerzbank

Full Q2 results due. The group warned in June it would post a second-quarter loss due to high restructuring costs. Consensus for the quarterly net loss is 584 million euros ($690 million). Poll:

Lufthansa

Full Q2 results due. The airline publsihed preliminary figures and raised its full-year profit target on July 17.

Vonovia

Q2 results due. FFO I seen up 9.2 percent at 220 million euros. Poll:

Axel Springer

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 10 percent at 162 million euros.

Evonik

The chemical company will raise prices for fatty amines and derivatives from Sept. 1.

Hugo Boss

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 2.5 percent at 105 million euros. Poll:

K+S

The potash company is pondering smaller strategic changes in its fertiliser business as well as steps to improve its IT infrastructure, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing executive Otto Lose.

Nemetschek

The software maker is said to explore the sale of James Bond's 3D software, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

Pfeiffer Vacuum

Q2 results due. Operating profit seen up 57 percent at 22 million euros. Poll:

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.

German Economic Data

European Factors to Watch

