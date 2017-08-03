German stocks - Factors to watch on August 3

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Adidas

Full Q2 results due. The group published preliminary results on July 27 and raised its full-year outlook.

Autos

German politicians and car bosses agreed on Wednesday to overhaul engine software on 5.3 million diesel cars to cut pollution and try to repair the industry's battered reputation.

Separately, the California environmental agency that probed Volkswagen's diesel vehicles for violating pollution-control rules is now scrutinizing whether some gasoline-powered vehicles are emitting excess pollution, according to a senior official.

Beiersdorf

H1 results due. Comparable EBIT seen up 10 percent at 564 million euros ($667 million). Poll:

Bmw

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 3.4 percent at 2.82 billion euros. Poll:

Continental

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBIT seen at 1.21 billion euros. Poll:

Deutsche Telekom

Europe's biggest telecom company posted quarterly results that topped expectations, with a 9 percent rise in core profit powered by strong results in the United States and modest gains in Germany and Europe.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Technik aims to cut costs at its commercial aircraft maintenance business, which employees 4,000 people in Germany, by 25 percent, the Lufthansa unit's Chief Executive Johannes Bussmann told daily Hamburger Abendblatt.

Merck

Q2 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen down 5.2 percent at 1.10 billion euros. Poll:

Prosiebensat.1

Q2 results due. Recurring EBITDA seen up 4 percent at 264 million euros Poll:

Siemens

Industrial group Siemens plans an initial public offering of its healthcare unit, expected to value the business at up to 40 billion euros, in the first half of 2018, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Separately, a consortium of Greece's GEK Terna, France's Vinci and Siemens is expected to bid for Greece's tender to build a 1.45 billion euro project to expand the Athens metro, GEK Terna said. A source said four bidders were expected to show interest.

Duerr

Q2 results due. EBIT seen up 4.6 percent at 63.1 million euros. Poll:

Fraport

The airport operator said it expected passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport to rise by around 5 percent this year, faster than it previously expected, thanks to good travel demand.

Rheinmetall

Q2 results due. Net income seen up 7.5 percent at 43.0 million euros. Poll:

Stada

Q2 results due.

Evonik

German's Evonik saw adjusted core profit increase in the second quarter, bolstered by strong demand for silica chemicals for tyres and by new additives businesses purchased from Air Products Inc.

Compugroup Medical

Q2 results due.

Medigene

Q2 results due.

Morphosys

Q2 results due. EBIT loss seen widening to 16.7 million euros from 9.5 million a year earlier.

Nordex

Q2 results due. EBITDA seen down 21 percent at 61.6 million euros. Poll:

Baywa

Q2 results due.

Deutz

Q2 results due.

Dic Asset

Q2 results due.

Hamborner Reit

The group said it had extended leases with anchor tenants in Luebeck's Haerder Center.

Rhoen-Klinikum

The group forecast full-year EBITDA of 85 million to 105 million euros, as it reported first-half EBITDA of 50.2 million euros.

Analysts' Views

FUCHS PETROLUB - Berenberg cuts to "sell" from "hold", raises target price to 42 euros from 40.20 euros

Overseas Stock Markets

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

Time: 5.17 GMT.

German Economic Data

German final Markit PMI for July due at 0755 GMT. Services PMI seen unchanged at 53.5 points, composite PMI unchanged at 55.1.

European Factors to Watch

Diaries

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)