German stocks - Factors to watch on October 28

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and may struggle to convince skeptical investors it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds.
The tools the European Central Bank uses will depend on the shocks it sees to liquidity or interest rates, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said during a visit to Mexico on Tuesday.
U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said 13 major U.S. life insurers had admitted to using incentives such as expensive vacations and gifts, which could encourage agents “to put their own interests ahead of their clients.”
Q3 results due after market close. EBIT is seen up 17 percent at 273 million euros. Poll:
The world’s biggest industrial gases company by sales reported quarterly adjusted core profit slightly below expectations as its engineering division continued to suffer from a weak order book due to the low oil price.
Q3 results due. Seen slumping to an operating loss of 3.47 billion euros. Poll:
Separately, the head of Volkswagen’s namesake brand said on Wednesday he did not think demand for cars had peaked in China, as worries persist over the impact on global automakers from the weakness in the world’s biggest auto market.
The food-processing technology maker cut its 2015 organic revenue target on weak dairy markets and the postponement of several larger orders.
The company published final Q3 results. It reported preliminary results on Monday and said it expects its gross margin adjusted for exceptional items to hold steady this year.
Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT is seen down 2.5 percent at $82.7 million. Poll:
The company reported its third-quarter net profit rose to 44.8 million euros from 30.4 million. It had already published preliminary figures on Oct. 13 and raised its full-year guidance.
The company reports a 9 percent gain in nine-month operating profit and affirms its forecasts.
The real estate company said it acquired a premium retail portfolio in the Netherlands for 340 million euros.
The company said it still expected to pay out 30-40 percent of net profit as a dividend as it published final quarter financial results.
The group said its food delivery service Hello Fresh planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - 3.17 eur/shr dividend proposed
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - UBS cuts to “neutral” from “buy”
LEONI - Credit Suisse raises the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”, cuts its target price to 45 euros from 54 euros
NORDEX - Citigroup starts with “buy” and a 33 euro target price
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close. Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.
Morale among German consumers declined for the third month running heading into November as an influx of refugees into the country raised households’ concerns that unemployment will rise, market research group GfK said on Wednesday. [
German September import prices -0.7 pct m/m, -4.0 pct y/y. Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.
