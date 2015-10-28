German stocks - Factors to watch on October 28

FRANKFURT, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FED

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and may struggle to convince skeptical investors it can tighten monetary policy before the end of the year in the face of U.S. and global economic headwinds.

ECB

The tools the European Central Bank uses will depend on the shocks it sees to liquidity or interest rates, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said during a visit to Mexico on Tuesday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren said 13 major U.S. life insurers had admitted to using incentives such as expensive vacations and gifts, which could encourage agents “to put their own interests ahead of their clients.”

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Q3 results due after market close. EBIT is seen up 17 percent at 273 million euros. Poll:

LINDE

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The world’s biggest industrial gases company by sales reported quarterly adjusted core profit slightly below expectations as its engineering division continued to suffer from a weak order book due to the low oil price.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Q3 results due. Seen slumping to an operating loss of 3.47 billion euros. Poll:

Separately, the head of Volkswagen’s namesake brand said on Wednesday he did not think demand for cars had peaked in China, as worries persist over the impact on global automakers from the weakness in the world’s biggest auto market.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 1 percent lower

The food-processing technology maker cut its 2015 organic revenue target on weak dairy markets and the postponement of several larger orders.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 5.1 percent higher

The company published final Q3 results. It reported preliminary results on Monday and said it expects its gross margin adjusted for exceptional items to hold steady this year.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Q3 results due after market close. Adjusted EBIT is seen down 2.5 percent at $82.7 million. Poll:

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The company reported its third-quarter net profit rose to 44.8 million euros from 30.4 million. It had already published preliminary figures on Oct. 13 and raised its full-year guidance.

STRATEC BIOMEDICAL

No indication available

The company reports a 9 percent gain in nine-month operating profit and affirms its forecasts.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The real estate company said it acquired a premium retail portfolio in the Netherlands for 340 million euros.

SHW

No indication available

The company said it still expected to pay out 30-40 percent of net profit as a dividend as it published final quarter financial results.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

The group said its food delivery service Hello Fresh planned to float on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - 3.17 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES - UBS cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

LEONI - Credit Suisse raises the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”, cuts its target price to 45 euros from 54 euros

NORDEX - Citigroup starts with “buy” and a 33 euro target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Wednesday’s close. Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Morale among German consumers declined for the third month running heading into November as an influx of refugees into the country raised households’ concerns that unemployment will rise, market research group GfK said on Wednesday. [

German September import prices -0.7 pct m/m, -4.0 pct y/y. Were seen -0.1 pct m/m, -3.5 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)