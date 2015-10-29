German stocks - Factors to watch on October 29

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0723 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FED

The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and in a direct reference to its next policy meeting put a December rate hike firmly in play.

BAYER

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The drugmaker saw underlying core earnings gain 28 percent in the third quarter, bolstered by sales of new drugs and the purchase of Merck & Co’s consumer health business.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.8 pct lower

Deutsche Bank posted a 20 percent rise in revenue at its lucrative bond trading business in the third quarter, helping to take the sting out of its previously announced record 6 billion-euro ($6.6 billion) group pre-tax loss.

Separately, the lender said it would scrap its 2015 and 2016 dividends and outlined new financial targets for 2018. The bank is due to present details of how it intends to achieve the targets and Q3 numbers at 0800 GMT.

In addition, Deutsche Bank is expected to settle a sanctions violations case for at least $200 million, The New York Times reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Vigorous trading in volatile financial markets boosted revenue at German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE in the third quarter, contributing to a stronger-than-expected 21 percent rise in operating profit.

Separately, China’s foreign exchange trading operator and Germany’s Deutsche Boerse signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in Germany, with each side holding a 50 percent stake, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 4.5 pct lower

Deutsche Post slashed its 2015 operating profit target for the second time this year on Wednesday, taking a 345 million-euro ($376 million) hit from a troubled revamp of IT systems at its freight division.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 2.1 pct higher

Fresenius SE on Thursday lifted its full-year earnings guidance again, helped by new infusion drug launches and as its rivals in the U.S.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

Kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), the separately listed subsidiary of Fresenius SE, on Thursday confirmed its projections for 2016 sales growth of 7-10 percent.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.4 pct higher

The airline upgraded its profit target for 2015 on Thursday, after a strong summer and cheaper fuel costs helped its reach its initial goal at the end of the first nine months of the year.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

European countries reached a compromise deal on new testing rules for cars on Wednesday that allows vehicles to carry on emitting more than twice agreed pollution limits despite an outcry caused by the Volkswagen emissions scandal.

China and Germany signed a framework agreement for strategic cooperation between Volkswagen and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , at a ceremony overseen by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and China’s Premier Li Keqiang.

Also, many of Volkswagen’s U.S. dealers are offering hefty discounts of $6,000 and more on new 2015 and 2016 gasoline models as the German automaker began more aggressive efforts to rebuild sales in the wake of the diesel emissions cheating scandal, a Reuters analysis of dealer prices shows.

AIRBUS

No indication available

China and Germany signed a deal on Thursday that will see Chinese airlines buy 30 A330 and 100 A320 aeroplanes manufactured by Airbus, valued at $17 billion.

DMG MORI SEIKI

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

The machine-tool maker trimmed its outlook for full-year order intake due to customers postponing investments, saying on Thursday it now expected 2.3 to 2.4 billion euros versus 2.4 billion.

FRAPORT

Indicated 2.2 pct lower

The airport operator has withdrawn a proposal to increase charges at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s largest, by 1.9 percent in 2016, after failing to get approval from authorities.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 2.3 pct higher

The German broadcaster signed a new long-term deal with Disney, underpinning its popular offering that lifted its audience share to 30.1 percent, the highest it has achieved in a third quarter for 15 years.

WACKER CHEMIE

Indicated 2.8 pct higher

The specialty chemicals maker said third-quarter core profit fell less than expected, boosted by a strong dollar and solid demand for its range of products, which include polysilicon and the raw material for chewing gums.

CANCOM

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The information technology services provider said late on Wednesday that preliminary EBITDA for the third quarter was up 17 percent at 17.2 million euros.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

Atmel Corp, which Dialog has agreed to buy for about $4.6 billion, reported quarterly results, with revenues of $286.5 million that missed consensus.

QIAGEN

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Genetic testing specialist Qiagen reported an 8 percent slide in third-quarter operating income and a 7 percent decline in net sales, missing analysts’ forecasts, but confirmed its full-year targets.

TAKKT

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

The company said it now expected its full-year EBITDA margin to reach the upper third of its target corridor of 12-15 percent after it reported a 12.7 percent rise in nine-month EBITDA.

VOSSLOH

Indicated 0.5 pct higher

Q3 results due.

EX-DIVIDEND

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND - dividend 3.17 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at Thursday’s close. Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen -4,000, with seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 6.4 pct.

Preliminary German October inflation data due at 1300 GMT. CPI seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y. HICP seen -0.1 pct m/m, +0.1 pct y/y.

