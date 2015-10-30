German stocks - Factors to watch on October 30

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Shares indicated 0.2 pct lower
The lender expects litigation issues to be mainly resolved within next two years, Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck said at an investor conference on Thursday.
Shares indicated 1.2 pct higher
The utility said it has found three partners to finance the 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) Galloper wind park to be built off the British coast.
Shares indicated 0.5 pct higher
Sales of VW-brand vehicles in the United States have grown “slightly” in October, the first full month since the emissions scandal broke, two people familiar with the matter said.
Shares up 3.3 pct in early Frankfurt trading
Airbus Group posted a 12 percent increase in third-quarter operating profit before one-off items to 921 million euros ($1.01 billion) and confirmed an increase in production of its A320 jetliner to 60 airplanes a month from 2019.
Shares indicated 2.6 pct higher
The company said it had received a clinical milestone payment in a haemophilia program with Bayer.
Shares indicated 4.4 pct higher
Q3 results. The company increased its EBITDA forecast for the year after having previously upped its revenue forecast earlier this month.
No indication available
Q3 results. The company said its 2015 tragets depended on its being able to sign two contracts in the fourth quarter.
No indication available
The company reported nine-month net profit of 1.04 billion euros.
No indication available
A bondholder meeting elected One Square Advisory Services GmbH as joint representatives of all bondholders, the company said.
Hapag-Lloyd lowered the price range for its shares in its initial public offering, due to ongoing market volatility.
BAYER - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”, price target cut to 138 eur from 161 eur
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.7 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
German September retail sales. Flat m/m, +3.4 pct y/y.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Victoria Bryan)