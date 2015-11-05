German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The sportswear company raised its outlook for full-year sales and profits on Thursday after it reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as its U.S. business recovered and China remained strong.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The lender will pay a $258 million penalty to settle charges that it did business on behalf of entities in U.S.-sanctioned countries like Iran and Syria, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom’s German mobile service revenue slid 0.4 percent in the third quarter, continuing a slowdown that took hold in the second quarter, when they were flat.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The cement maker lowered its sales outlook for the current year, pointing to weakening cement demand in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Russia, where investments fell.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

Cabin crew union UFO has set a deadline of 1600 GMT for the airline to make a better offer in an ongoing row over pensions and early retirement benefits.

The chief of UFO told Reuters on Thursday that strikes were now unavoidable.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 2.9 percent lower

The reinsurer missed expectations with net profit of 520 million euros in the third quarter, as volatile capital markets hit investment income.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1 percent higher

Moody’s downgraded the carmaker’s ratings and said admissions of false CO2 output levels may impact future earnings.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 9.6 percent lower

The world’s largest chemicals distributor cut its full-year core profit guidance on Thursday, citing difficult macroeconomic conditions.

Separately, the company said it was buying two leading U.S. distributors, J.A.M. Distributing Company and G.H. Berlin-Windward.

FIELMANN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Fielmann affirmed its forecasts after third-quarter results.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Fraport upgraded its outlook for earnings and Frankfurt passenger numbers on Thursday, in spite of further strike threats at its main customer Lufthansa.

KION GROUP

No indication available

The group reported its third-quarter net income fell to 49.5 million euros.

LANXESS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The world’s largest synthetic-rubber maker lifted its 2015 earnings outlook for the third time, helped by cost cuts, lower petrochemical raw material prices and stronger-than-expected European and North American markets.

RHEINMETALL

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

The defence and automotive group lifted its full-year sales and profit forecasts, saying it saw defence spending rising in many countries after years of constraint.

TAG IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 3.1 percent lower

The real estate group cut its guidance after reporting third-quarter results.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 6.8 percent lower

The group cut its 2015 guidance as it reported third-quarter results.

DRAEGERWERK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company published full third-quarter results and said it expected 2015 sales to grow by 1-3 percent when adjusted for currency effects.

FREENET

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The telecom services provider beat expectations with a 4 percent increase in third-quarter sales as it attracted more high-spending contract customers.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

No indication available

Telefonica Deutschland raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after making speedier progress than expected on integrating its acquisition of E-Plus.

XING

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

Xing reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said paid memberships continued to grow strongly.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The group said it expected its business performance to remain positive after reporting nine-month financial results.

DEUTZ

Indicated 2.7 percent lower

The group said it now expected revenue to drop by about 20 percent this year, after reporting a slide in sales for the first nine months of the year.

SAF HOLLAND

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The group affirmed its 2015 forecasts for sales and profit after reporting its operating profit jumped by almost a third in the first nine months of the year.

SGL GROUP

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The group said it expected to break even at the operating earnings level in the fourth quarter, after reporting a rise in EBIT for the first nine months of the year.

STEILMANN

No indication available

First day of trading due.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

BEIERSDORF - HSBC raises the stock to “hold” from “reduce”, lifts its target price to 81.5 euros from 68.5 euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct at Thursday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1 pct m/m.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)