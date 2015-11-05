German stocks - Factors to watch on November 5

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The sportswear company raised its outlook for full-year sales and profits on Thursday after it reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as its U.S. business recovered and China remained strong.
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The lender will pay a $258 million penalty to settle charges that it did business on behalf of entities in U.S.-sanctioned countries like Iran and Syria, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom’s German mobile service revenue slid 0.4 percent in the third quarter, continuing a slowdown that took hold in the second quarter, when they were flat.
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The cement maker lowered its sales outlook for the current year, pointing to weakening cement demand in Eastern Europe, Central Asia and Russia, where investments fell.
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Cabin crew union UFO has set a deadline of 1600 GMT for the airline to make a better offer in an ongoing row over pensions and early retirement benefits.
The chief of UFO told Reuters on Thursday that strikes were now unavoidable.
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
The reinsurer missed expectations with net profit of 520 million euros in the third quarter, as volatile capital markets hit investment income.
Indicated 1 percent higher
Moody’s downgraded the carmaker’s ratings and said admissions of false CO2 output levels may impact future earnings.
Indicated 9.6 percent lower
The world’s largest chemicals distributor cut its full-year core profit guidance on Thursday, citing difficult macroeconomic conditions.
Separately, the company said it was buying two leading U.S. distributors, J.A.M. Distributing Company and G.H. Berlin-Windward.
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Fielmann affirmed its forecasts after third-quarter results.
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Fraport upgraded its outlook for earnings and Frankfurt passenger numbers on Thursday, in spite of further strike threats at its main customer Lufthansa.
No indication available
The group reported its third-quarter net income fell to 49.5 million euros.
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The world’s largest synthetic-rubber maker lifted its 2015 earnings outlook for the third time, helped by cost cuts, lower petrochemical raw material prices and stronger-than-expected European and North American markets.
Indicated 2.5 percent higher
The defence and automotive group lifted its full-year sales and profit forecasts, saying it saw defence spending rising in many countries after years of constraint.
Indicated 3.1 percent lower
The real estate group cut its guidance after reporting third-quarter results.
Indicated 6.8 percent lower
The group cut its 2015 guidance as it reported third-quarter results.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The company published full third-quarter results and said it expected 2015 sales to grow by 1-3 percent when adjusted for currency effects.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The telecom services provider beat expectations with a 4 percent increase in third-quarter sales as it attracted more high-spending contract customers.
No indication available
Telefonica Deutschland raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday after making speedier progress than expected on integrating its acquisition of E-Plus.
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Xing reported a 17 percent rise in third-quarter sales and said paid memberships continued to grow strongly.
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The group said it expected its business performance to remain positive after reporting nine-month financial results.
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The group said it now expected revenue to drop by about 20 percent this year, after reporting a slide in sales for the first nine months of the year.
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The group affirmed its 2015 forecasts for sales and profit after reporting its operating profit jumped by almost a third in the first nine months of the year.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The group said it expected to break even at the operating earnings level in the fourth quarter, after reporting a rise in EBIT for the first nine months of the year.
No indication available
First day of trading due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - HSBC raises the stock to “hold” from “reduce”, lifts its target price to 81.5 euros from 68.5 euros.
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.9 pct at Thursday’s close.
German September industrial orders due at 0700 GMT. Seen +1 pct m/m.
