German stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.2 pct lower
The airline will cancel another 941 flights on Friday due to a strike, affecting 111,000 passengers. The cabin crew union (UFO) signalled on Thursday a willingness to compromise, saying it will make a new proposal on Friday to end the dispute with Lufthansa.
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
The President of Lower Saxony and VW supervisory board member Stephan Weil in an interview with FAZ called on the carmaker to quickly name those responsible for understating the carbon dioxide emissions and fuel consumption of vehicles
October sales figures expected.
Indicated 3.6 pct lower
The real estate group slightly cut its earnings forecasts for 2015 and 2016 late on Thursday due to the impact of lower inflation rates on rent contracts.
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
Spain’s ACS upped its stake in the German building company as announced in October and now holds 66.54 percent, it said on Thursday.
No indication available
The German property group has issued new shares representing 7.7 percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of flats in North Rhine-Westphalia. The issue price was 68.00 euros per share, resulting in gross proceeds of 306.7 million, LEG said late Thursday.
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The media group is less optimistic about the German television ads market than its peer RTL Group as the fourth quarter is marked by too many uncertainties, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
U.S. antitrust authorities have approved Dialog’s planned purchase of Atmel, it said on Friday.
Indicated 0.2 pct higher
Q3 results due.
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on Nov. 6, saying it slumped to a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5.2 million euros from a year-earlier profit of 3.8 million.
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
Confirmed its full-year forecast as it reported Q2 results.
Indicated 0.5 pct lower
The market research group agreed to sell its global animal & crop health division, and confirmed full year guidance after reporting Q3 results.
Indicated 10 pct lower
The printing machine maker said it expected an operating margin of at least 8 pct for its 2015/16 year as it reported Q2 results.
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The lottery group reiterated its lowered 2015 guidance as it reported third quarter results.
No indication available
Q3 results due at 0800 GMT.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Citigroup cuts to “neutral”, lowers its target price to 27 euros from 35 euros
HHLA - Nomura raises to “neutral” from “reduce”, cuts target price to 13 euros from 13.30 euros
COVESTRO - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating, 34 euro target price
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.
German Q3 flash GDP data +0.3 pct q/q, +1.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)