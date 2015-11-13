German stocks - Factors to watch on November 13

FRANKFURT, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The airline will cancel another 941 flights on Friday due to a strike, affecting 111,000 passengers. The cabin crew union (UFO) signalled on Thursday a willingness to compromise, saying it will make a new proposal on Friday to end the dispute with Lufthansa.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

The President of Lower Saxony and VW supervisory board member Stephan Weil in an interview with FAZ called on the carmaker to quickly name those responsible for understating the carbon dioxide emissions and fuel consumption of vehicles

October sales figures expected.

DEUTSCHE EUROSHOP

Indicated 3.6 pct lower

The real estate group slightly cut its earnings forecasts for 2015 and 2016 late on Thursday due to the impact of lower inflation rates on rent contracts.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.3 pct lower

Spain’s ACS upped its stake in the German building company as announced in October and now holds 66.54 percent, it said on Thursday.

LEG IMMOBILIEN

No indication available

The German property group has issued new shares representing 7.7 percent of its current capital to finance the acquisition of flats in North Rhine-Westphalia. The issue price was 68.00 euros per share, resulting in gross proceeds of 306.7 million, LEG said late Thursday.

PROSIEBENSAT.1

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The media group is less optimistic about the German television ads market than its peer RTL Group as the fourth quarter is marked by too many uncertainties, its chief executive said on Thursday.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

U.S. antitrust authorities have approved Dialog’s planned purchase of Atmel, it said on Friday.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Q3 results due.

BVB

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

Full Q1 results due. The company published preliminary results on Nov. 6, saying it slumped to a loss before interest and tax (EBIT) of 5.2 million euros from a year-earlier profit of 3.8 million.

GESCO

Indicated 0.8 pct lower

Confirmed its full-year forecast as it reported Q2 results.

GFK

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The market research group agreed to sell its global animal & crop health division, and confirmed full year guidance after reporting Q3 results.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 10 pct lower

The printing machine maker said it expected an operating margin of at least 8 pct for its 2015/16 year as it reported Q2 results.

ZEAL NETWORK

Indicated 0.8 pct higher

The lottery group reiterated its lowered 2015 guidance as it reported third quarter results.

ENBW

No indication available

Q3 results due at 0800 GMT.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - Citigroup cuts to “neutral”, lowers its target price to 27 euros from 35 euros

HHLA - Nomura raises to “neutral” from “reduce”, cuts target price to 13 euros from 13.30 euros

COVESTRO - Credit Suisse starts with “outperform” rating, 34 euro target price

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German Q3 flash GDP data +0.3 pct q/q, +1.8 pct y/y, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

