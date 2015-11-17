German stocks - Factors to watch on November 17

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0734 GMT.
Second day of financial sector conference in Frankfurt, with speakers including Societe Generale chief Frederic Oudea, the European Central Bank’s Sabine Lautenschlaeger and Bundesbank executive board member Andreas Dombret.
BMW indicated 0.9 pct higher
Daimler indicated 1.4 pct higher
VW indicated 1 pct higher
New passenger car registrations in Europe rose 2.7 percent last month to 1.14 million vehicles, while Volkswagen lost market share, according to the Association of European Carmakers.
Separately, Volkswagen said its manipulations of carbon dioxide emissions affect more petrol-powered engines than it had previously disclosed.
Moody’s raises its credit rating on Fresenius to Baa3, citing among other the group’s defensive business profile, strong track record of profitable growth with very limited correlation to the macroeconomic cycle.
The internet service provider on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter core profit and revenues as the number of subscribers continued to rise.
The investment firm said nine-month earnings after taxes rose 10 percent to 51.5 million euros ($54.9 million). It expects full-year EBIT to come in at between 125 million and 130 million euros.
The majority owner of Heckler & Koch, Andreas Heeschen, is injecting 60 million euros of his own money into the German gun maker to help reduce its debt and improve its credit ratings.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
E.ON SE : SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
RWE AG : SocGen cuts to “hold” from “buy”
HANNOVER RE : JP Morgan raises to “overweight” from “underweight”
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct, Shanghai stocks little changed.
Biotech group Brain AG is planning to sell shares to raise capital, which could include an initial public offering (IPO), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quotes senior manager Martin Langer as saying.
German November ZEW index due at 1000 GMT. Economic sentiment seen rising to 6.0 from 1.9, current conditions seen at 55.0 versus 55.2.
