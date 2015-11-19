German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

FED POLICY

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt market reaction.

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Fourth day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers including ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, European Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer and Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics firm’s 2016 guidance, citing in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the work that Deutsche Post did toward its medium-term strategy this year.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The company may face competition from alternative fibre optics providers which are planning to invest more than 2 billion euros in broadband expansion, Handelsblatt reported.

Separately, its U.S. unit T-Mobile’s rival Sprint said customers who switch to Sprint from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will have to pay only half of what they pay for their existing plans.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The carrier is planning further talks with union representatives to try to resolve the two-year dispute over retirement issues that continued this month with a week-long walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

Thyssenkrupp gave a cautious outlook for the year ahead and raised its dividend by less than expected, saying it was worried about cheap imports depressing steel prices.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The carmaker’s American unit has appointed Michael Steiner, Porsche’s head of total vehicle development and quality, as compliance commissioner.

VW’s skilled trades workers at its U.S. auto assembly plant will vote on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 whether to be represented by the United Auto Workers, the union said on Wednesday.

Separately, law firm Maurice Blackburn will launch a class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of Volkswagen seeking total damages “well north” of A$100 million ($71.6 million).

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The event ticketing company is interested in German online travel group Unister, and the two companies’ management have been in talks for weeks already, Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 2.5 percent higher

Shareholders to vote at EGM on Dialog’s planned $4.6 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. Activist fund Elliott Management has urged the Anglo-German chipmaker’s investors to vote against the deal.

JENOPTIK

Indicated 1.4 percent higher

The state of Thuringia has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in the maker of lenses and optical sensors, broadcaster Phoenix reported, citing an interview with state governor Bodo Ramelow.

SIXT

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

The rental car group reported full quarterly results, with nine-month pretax profit of 153.8 million euros.

VTG

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The group affirmed its full-year guidance as it reported an 83 percent jump in 9-month operating profit.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 4.4 percent lower

Burda is placing 854,000 shares in Zooplus, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding the price guidance was at 125 euros per share.

SCHAEFFLER

Up 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The automotive supplier affirmed its full-year guidance for a 2015 operating margin of 12-13 percent after capacity expansion in growth regions and cost cuts bolstered its earnings in the first nine months of the year.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

NEMETSCHEK - Kepler Cheuvreux starts with “hold”, target price 41 euros

RIB SOFTWARE - Kepler Cheuvreux starts with “buy” rating, target price 15 euros

WIRECARD - Barclays cuts to “equal weight” from “overweight”, lifts its price target to 48 euros from 45 euros

DEUTZ - Kepler Cheuvreux raises to “hold” from “reduce”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.4 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

