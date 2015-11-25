German stocks - Factors to watch on November 25

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0726 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BANKS

Commerzbank indicated 0.3 percent higher

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.9 percent higher

The scale of bad loans held by banks in the European Union is “a major concern” and more than double the level in the United States, despite an improvement in recent years, the EU’s banking regulator said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Private & Business Clients (PBC) division of Deutsche Bank will see the lion’s share of planned job cuts in Germany, with more than a gross 3,200 jobs, or a quarter of staff, to go, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing a memo to Deutsche Bank’s works council.

A Deutsche Bank unit will pay more than $31 million to the U.S. Justice Department to avoid possible prosecution for helping Americans to evade taxes, the department said on Tuesday.

Separately, a South Korean court finalised a mediation settlement for two Deutsche Bank South Korean units to pay about 28 billion won ($24 million) in damages to five local financial firms, a judge said on Wednesday.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Some parcels at Cairo airport being shipped to the United States by express mail service DHL that were flagged by the company for further checks were found by Egyptian officials to contain no explosives, a DHL spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

K+S

Indicated 2.6 percent higher

Potash Corp is preparing a fresh takeover approach for German rival K+S which could likely come in spring next year, German investor newsletter Platow Brief reported on Tuesday, citing “rumours”.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Cabin crew union UFO has said it plans to issue further information on its planned walkout this week on Wednesday as it holds last-ditch talks with management to avert the strike.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger rules out selling profitable units like elevators, plant construction or automotive components, he said when asked by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung whether this could be an option.

UTILITIES

E.ON indicated 0.2 percent higher

RWE indicated 0.9 percent higher

EnBW down 2.4 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The government-appointed commission tasked with finding solutions for the funding of Germany’s nuclear exit is due to meet on Wednesday. Germany’s four nuclear operators are due to speak at the public hearing.

AIRBUS

No indication available

Airbus said on Tuesday it had won certification for the A320neo, paving the way for first delivery of a revamped, best-selling jet that has shored up its joint domination of the global jet market with Boeing.

BRENNTAG

Indicated 3.6 percent lower

Brenntag said it would issue a $500 million senior unsecured bond with warrant units due 2022 to raise funds for purposes including the financing of acquisitions.

CTS EVENTIM

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q3 results due.

METRO

Indicated 3.9 percent higher

The retailer said it would from now on pay shareholders a larger percentage of profits as an annual dividend, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Investor day due.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 21

STOXX EUROPE 600 INDEX :

IN: ZALANDO

OUT: LEONI

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

MUNICH RE - Exane BNP Paribas raises the stock to “outperform” from “neutral”

ELRINGKLINGER - Berenberg reinitiates coverage with a “buy” rating, price target 28 euros

HANNOVER RE - HSBC cuts the stock to “hold” from “buy”, raises its price target to 116 euros from 115 euros

METRO - Jefferies raises to “buy”, lifts price target to 36 euros from 25.80 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.9 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1,143.2600 won) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)