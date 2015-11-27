German stocks - Factors to watch on November 27

FRANKFURT, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0709 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

MERCK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

German drugs and chemicals maker Merck KGaA is planning to sell its allergy business, Allergopharma, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The Paris terror attacks and geopolitical tensions were adding uncertainty to the investment environment but private consumption, on which the EU’s economy depends, has remained robust so far, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated unchanged

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt renewed a call for a quick resolution of Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, saying no stone may remain unturned, according to newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

STABILUS

Indicated 2 percent higher

The company said it aimed for a 2016 adjusted EBIT margin of 12-13 percent after posting a 2015 margin of 12.5 percent.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

AAREAL BANK - Berenberg starts the stock with “sell”, price target 30 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

US markets closed.

Nikkei -0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -5.5 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October import prices down 4.1 pct y/y. Had been seen -3.9 pct y/y.

German December GfK consumer sentiment index due at 1200 GMT. Seen at 9.2 points.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)