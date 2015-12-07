German stocks - Factors to watch on December 7

FRANKFURT, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUDI, BMW, DAIMLER

No indication available for Audi

BMW indicated 1.5 pct higher

Daimler indicated 1.9 pct higher

The carmakers and representatives of mapping business HERE will publish plans for future business projects.

BAYER, COVESTRO

Bayer indicated 1.6 pct higher

No indication available for Covestro

Plastics maker Covestro aims to pay the drugmaker outstanding debt of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) next year, finance chief Frank Lutz told German weekly Euro am Sonntag.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

A Jordanian-American male passenger was restrained by crew members on a Belgrade-bound Lufthansa flight on Sunday after fumbling with the emergency exit door, a spokesman for the German carrier said.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 3.6 pct lower

Germany’s Merck KGaA and development partner Threshold Pharmaceuticals said their experimental cancer drug evofosfamide failed to show the desired effects in two late stage studies.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.7 pct higher

The carmaker has denied a report saying its chief executive and chairman were urged on Sunday by its third-largest shareholder to reduce the influence of VW’s powerful unions as it battles to overcome its emissions scandal.

Separately, about 71 percent of skilled trades workers who cast ballots at the carmaker’s U.S. factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee voted on Friday to join the United Auto Workers union.

In addition, VW is considering halting production of its Q3 SUV in Spain and instead move production of the A1 to Spain from Brussels, the head of Seat’s works council, Matias Carnero, told German business daily Handelsblatt.

OSRAM

No indication available for Osram

Annual report due. The lighting company published prelminary results and unveiled a new growth strategy on Nov. 10.

MORPHOSYS

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

The company said MOR202 produced encouraging response rates as single agent and in first combination cohorts with immunomodulatory drugs (IMIDS).

INDUS HOLDING

Indicated 0.3 pct higher

The company is targeting sales growth of 12 percent this year and in future, helped by acquisitions, Chief Executive Juergen Abromeit told Euro am Sonntag.

STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL

The South African furniture group’s shares due to start trading on the Frankfurt stock exchange, in a move announced in August.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HUGO BOSS - RBC cuts to “sector perform” from “outperform”

KRONES - HSBC cuts to “reduce” from “hold”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.1 pct, S&P 500 +2.1 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct at Monday’s close. Shanghai stocks +0.3 pct.

Time: 0710 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German October industrial output +0.2 pct m/m vs +0.7 pct Rtrs poll.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS