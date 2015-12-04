German stocks - Factors to watch on December 4

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The industrial group aims to boost profitability of its steel business by improving its IT infrastructure and relations with suppliers and customers, division head Andreas Goss said in an interview with Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The carmaker has told banks supplying a 20 billion-euro credit line that it would sell assets if it finds no other way of repaying the one-year loan, two people familiar with the matter said.

Luxury division Audi has appointed a new chairman and a new development chief at a meeting of its supervisory board as it struggles to recover from an emissions scandal.

BMW

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

Switzerland’s Federal Administrative Court has upheld a 156 million Swiss franc ($157 million) fine against the German luxury carmaker that anti-trust authorities levied in 2012, the court said on Friday.

DEUTSCHE INDUSTRIEBANK

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The lender elected former Deutsche Telekom finance chief Karl-Gerhard Eick as chairman.

SNP AG

No indicated available

The company plans to buy a majority stake in Singapore-based Astrums Consulting.

INDEX CHANGES AS OF DEC. 21

MDAX

IN: COVESTRO, STROEER

OUT: MAN, KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

TECDAX

IN: SILTRONIC

OUT: MANZ

SDAX

IN: SCOUT24, SCHAEFFLER, WCM, HYPOPORT

OUT: STROEER, TOM TAILOR, GESCO , SHW

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

GEA GROUP - Jefferies lowers to “Hold” from “Buy”.

SAF HOLLAND - Deutsche Bank cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.7 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.2 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.7 pct.

Time: 7.05 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German industrial orders rose more than expected in October due mainly to stronger demand from the euro zone, data showed on Friday, signalling that Europe’s biggest economy may be gaining steam at the end of this year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Harro ten Wolde)