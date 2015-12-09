German stocks - Factors to watch on December 9

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
China’s consumer inflation picked up slightly in November but remained well under the government’s 2015 price target of 3 percent, raising concerns that the world’s no. 2 economy could be sucked into a Japan-style deflationary trap.
Indicated unchanged
Global investment management firm Pimco is adding energy-related securities to some of its portfolios as the Newport Beach, California firm expects an increase in oil prices over the next 12 months, Dan Ivascyn, group chief investment officer, said in an interview on Tuesday.
BMW indicated 0.7 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.5 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated unchanged
China plans to introduce a round of subsidies for auto purchases by rural residents that will cover passenger vehicles with engines smaller than 1.6 litres, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Indicated 2.2 percent lower
European and U.S. drug safety agencies are looking into whether a defective blood-clotting test device affected a trial involving Bayer’s anti-blood clotting drug Xarelto, they said on Tuesday.
BASF indicated 0.6 percent higher
Bayer indicated 2.2 percent lower
No indication for Evonik available
Industry group VCI due to hold press conference.
Separately, people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Dow Chemical Co and DuPont are in talks to merge, creating a chemicals giant with a market value of more than $120 billion that could then break up into different businesses.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fitch on Tuesday downgraded Deutsche Bank to ‘A-'; Outlook Stable.
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
November traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
Indicated unchanged
Supervisory board due to hold an out-of-sequence meeting to discuss the state of investigations as well as luxury division Audi, where 3.0 litre V6 diesel engines were also equipped with illegal emissions-control software.
The head of Audi said on Tuesday that the carmaker has found simple technical fixes for luxury diesel vehicles fitted with software found to have enabled engines to evade U.S. emissions limits.
Also, more than 500 civil lawsuits filed against Volkswagen AG over the use of software to evade emissions limits will be heard by a federal judge in California, a U.S. judicial panel said on Tuesday.
Indicated 3.5 percent higher
The company slightly increased its consolidated operating profit forecast for the full year 2015 to between 460 million euros and 470 million euros ($502-513 million) and said it sold unit Aqvatrium AB.
Indicated unchanged
Capital Markets Day due from 1000 GMT.
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
MLP’s management is suing Carsten Maschmayer and could claim back 4 million euros of dividends the financial services company paid out to the self-made billionaire, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing no sources.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
CONTINENTAL AG - UBS names as a top pick among global automotive suppliers
Dow Jones -0.9 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
German imports fell sharply in October and exports also weakened, suggesting Europe’s largest economy is still struggling to shake off the impact of a slowdown in China and other emerging markets.
