German stocks - Factors to watch on December 14

FRANKFURT, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.0 pct higher

German financial market watchdog Bafin has watered down its criticism of Deutsche Bank in a draft final report of the regulator’s investigation into the manipulation of benchmark interest rates, Der Spiegel magazine said on Friday.

Separately, Argentina’s new government is negotiating with a group of banks including Deutsche Bank for a credit line worth up to $7 billion to bolster its low foreign reserves and help it lift capital controls, a banking source said on Friday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Warren Buffett has cut his stake in Munich Re again, to 4.6 percent from 9.7 percent, a regulatory filing showed late on Friday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

Volkswagen plans to reduce the variety of components it uses in its VW brand vehicles by at least a quarter to save money, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, citing an internal letter to managers.

VONOVIA, DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication available for Vonovia

Deutsche Wohnen indicated 0.3 pct higher

Germany’s second-largest real estate group Deutsche Wohnen on Monday urged shareholders not to accept a hostile takeover bid from larger rival Vonovia, saying the offer’s structure and value was “inadequate”.

AIRBUS

No indication available

British private equity investor Cinven has teamed up with German space technology group OHB to bid for Airbus’s defence electronics unit, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

GERRESHEIMER

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

Acquisitions in emerging markets with a price tag of 50-70 million euros ($55-77 million) are always possible, Gerresheimer’s finance chief told the Boersen-Zeitung, adding that he aims for a secure investment-grade rating by spring 2018, when 300 million euros of bonds are due for refinancing.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The company’s CIMIC Group unit announced a share buy-back of up to 10 percent of its ordinary shares over the next 12 months.

LANXESS

Indicated 1.1 pct higher

Lanxess plans to invest a three-digit million-euro amount in North Rhine-Westphalia in 2016, Chief Executive Matthias Zachert told the Rheinische Post.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 2.6 pct higher

Atmel said it had received an unsolicited offer rivalling a bid by Dialog. It said the offer would give Atmel shareholders $9.00 in cash per share, with the option to receive shares of the acquirer worth up to $1 billion.

ZOOPLUS

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

Sales growth is the top priority for online pet food retailer Zooplus at the moment and the gross margin is likely to fall next year, the company’s finance chief told the Euro am Sonntag.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

ALLIANZ - Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold”

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR - HSBC cuts to “hold” from “buy”

HAPAG LLOYD - Berenberg, HSBC, Citigroup all start with “buy”; Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs start with “neutral”

Dow Jones -1.8 pct, S&P 500 -1.9 pct, Nasdaq -2.2 pct at Friday’s close.

Nikkei -1.8 pct at Monday’s close, Shanghai stocks +2.5 pct.

Time: 0718 GMT.

