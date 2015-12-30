German stocks - Factors to watch on December 30

FRANKFURT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0708 GMT. The Frankfurt stock exchange is due to close at 1300 GMT ahead of the New Year’s holiday.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

SAP

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

A U.S. federal judge identified the former president of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, as one of several alleged co-conspirators in a bribery scheme that helped SAP to sell millions of dollars in software to Panama, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

TALANX

Indicated 0.5 percent lower in early Frankfurt trade

The group is focusing on growth abroad, CEO Torsten Leue told Boersen-Zeitung.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.3 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.2 pct.

Time: 6.16 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

