German stocks - Factors to watch on January 8

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0713 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.7 percent higher

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to produce a family of new electric luxury vehicles, the automaker’s research chief told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

PORSCHE

VW indicated 1.5 percent higher

VW unit Porsche plans to bring 13,000 Cayenne SUVs with V6 diesel engines into line with U.S. environmental standards by replacing catalytic converters for 2013 and possibly also 2014 model years, and with software updates for 2015 and 2016 model years, Die Welt reported, without citing sources. Porsche declined to comment on the matter, which is the subject of negotiations with the U.S. Environment Protection Agency.

Auto supplier Bosch, which sold software and diesel engine components to Volkswagen, said it would be wrong to condemn diesel technology for the VW scandal. Upon being asked whether the emissions violations should be blamed on Volkswagen, rather than on diesel technology, Bosch CEO Volkmar Denner said: “Naturally,” Handelsblatt wrote in its Friday edition.

RWE

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany’s second-biggest utility has agreed to sell its Lynemouth coal-fired power plant in Britain to Czech-Slovak energy investment group EPH.

NORDEX

Seen 0.5 percent lower

The finance chief of the German wind turbine maker, 45-year-old Bernard Schaeferbarthold, will leave the company for family reasons at the end of 2016, Nordex said late on Thursday.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.3 pct, S&P 500 -2.4 pct, Nasdaq -3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.98 pct.

Time: 7.19 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German November industrial output due at 0700 GMT. Seen +0.5 percent m/m.

German November trade balance due at 0700 GMT. Seen at 20 billion euros, with exports seen up 0.7 pct m/m and imports seen up 1.0 pct m/m.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)