German stocks - Factors to watch on January 14

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The maker of Nivea skin cream reported a 6.4 percent gain in 2015 group sales, in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year profit target.
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The engineering services group said late on Wednesday it received offers for the main division of its building and facility segment, one of its two core businesses.
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said at an event in Berlin that people shouldn’t be too pessimistic on China, saying: “We would be well advised not to write China off.”
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The speciality chemicals company has around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to spend on acquisitions and has been scouting for targets, its chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
U.S. environmental officials said on Wednesday talks will continue with Volkswagen aimed at reaching an agreement on a fix for nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable limits.
Separately, 60,000 people have signed up to class action lawsuit against VW being organised via the Netherlands, with the total damages now estimated around 10 million euros, a lawyer told Rheinische Post.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Some executives at the salt and potash miner are considering the idea of a separate listing of its Morton Salt division to better shield K+S against unwanted takeover offers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited company sources as saying.
No indication available
The company is considering a secondary listing in the U.S. should its EPI Procolon product to test for cancer receive FDA approval, its CEO told investor magazine Boerse Online.
Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -3.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.
Time: 6.23 GMT.
Germany’s December wholesale price index dropped 1.0 percent year on year.
12-month GDP data due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.6 pct.
