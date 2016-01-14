German stocks - Factors to watch on January 14

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The maker of Nivea skin cream reported a 6.4 percent gain in 2015 group sales, in line with expectations, and confirmed its full-year profit target.

BILFINGER

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The engineering services group said late on Wednesday it received offers for the main division of its building and facility segment, one of its two core businesses.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said at an event in Berlin that people shouldn’t be too pessimistic on China, saying: “We would be well advised not to write China off.”

LANXESS

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The speciality chemicals company has around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to spend on acquisitions and has been scouting for targets, its chief executive told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

U.S. environmental officials said on Wednesday talks will continue with Volkswagen aimed at reaching an agreement on a fix for nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable limits.

Separately, 60,000 people have signed up to class action lawsuit against VW being organised via the Netherlands, with the total damages now estimated around 10 million euros, a lawyer told Rheinische Post.

K+S

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Some executives at the salt and potash miner are considering the idea of a separate listing of its Morton Salt division to better shield K+S against unwanted takeover offers, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited company sources as saying.

EPIGENOMICS

No indication available

The company is considering a secondary listing in the U.S. should its EPI Procolon product to test for cancer receive FDA approval, its CEO told investor magazine Boerse Online.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -2.2 pct, S&P 500 -2.5 pct, Nasdaq -3.4 pct at close.

Nikkei -2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.0 pct.

Time: 6.23 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Germany’s December wholesale price index dropped 1.0 percent year on year.

12-month GDP data due at 0900 GMT. Seen +1.6 pct.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Ludwig Burger)