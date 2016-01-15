German stocks - Factors to watch on January 15

FRANKFURT, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 0.1 pct lower

Daimler indicated 0.1 pct higher

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 pct higher

European car sales rose 9.2 percent last year, thanks to higher demand for German brands and Jeep sport utility vehicles, data showed on Friday, but the recovery remained fragile, with overall volumes still below pre-crisis levels.

Separately, the European Parliament on Thursday postponed a vote on new car pollution limits that could have killed a compromise agreed by EU members, as politicians argue over whether to seek tougher limits despite the delays that would entail.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 pct lower

British competition authorities cleared BT Group’s 12.5 billion pound acquisition of mobile operator EE, which is jointly owned by France’s Orange and Deutsche Telekom, saying it would not substantially lesson competition in the broadband, fixed and mobile markets.

BILFINGER

Indicated 1.6 pct lower

Offers that Bilfinger said on Thursday it had received for its building, facility management and real-estate divisions came as a “complete surprise”, Chairman Eckhard Cordes told Handelsblatt.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.5 pct lower

The company said passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport rose 2.1 percent in Decmeber.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.4 pct lower

Revised legislation from the German Federal Finance Court legislation will cause a 15 million-euro ($16 million) burden on pretax earnings and additional tax expenses of 26 million euros. Salzgitter reiterated its 2015 forecast of pretax earnings in the lower double-digit million-euro range.

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Indicated 3.7 pct higher

Dialog said it will not increase its takeover offer for Atmel Corporation. Dialog said Atmel is now required to pay Dialog a $137.3 million termination fee.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

The company said it sold its Melia Hotel building in Manchester for about 30 million pounds ($43 million).

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 4.2 pct higher

An appeals court in Germany on Thursday allowed Etihad to continue most of its disputed code share flights with Air Berlin for the winter schedule ending in March, handing the Abu Dhabi-based airline a partial victory.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

LINDE - UBS raises to “neutral” from “sell”

BRENNTAG - Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “hold”

EVONIK - JP Morgan cuts to “neutral” from “overweight”

DEUTZ - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral”

SAF HOLLAND - Credit Suisse starts with “neutral”

TELECOLUMBUS - Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.0 pct at Thursday’s close.

Nikkei -0.5 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.5 pct at Friday’s close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

