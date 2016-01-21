German stocks - Factors to watch on January 21

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0711 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The European Central Bank will keep all interest rates on hold when it meets on Thursday but highlight increasing growth and inflation risks, raising the prospect of further policy easing later this year.
Deutsche Bank expects to post a record full-year net loss of about 6.7 billion euros ($7.3 billion) as writedowns, litigation charges and costs for its revamp continue to weigh on its business, it said late on Wednesday.
Separately, Deutsche Bank has been forced by a German court to reinstate a Frankfurt employee whom New York regulators had ordered the bank to fire as part of a settlement over alleged interest rate rigging.
Audi’s labour boss has criticized plans by the carmaker to focus production of the brand’s first mass-produced electric model outside its German home market.
Analyst Day on Opto Semiconductors due.
The industrial biotech group is due to hold a press conference about its planned upcoming IPO, after it announced late on Wednesday it had set a price range of 9-12 euros per share and hoped to raise up to 48.3 million euros.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
PROSIEBENSAT.1 - UBS starts with “sell”, target price 40 euros
RTL - UBS starts with “neutral”, target price 76 euros
Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -3.2 pct.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)