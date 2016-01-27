German stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
The world’s largest chemicals company by sales said 2015 earnings were set to be lower than expected after taking impairments in its oil and gas division due to the sharp fall in oil prices.
EU regulators will propose a shake-up of rules on authorising new models of cars on Wednesday to prevent a re-run of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, firing the starting gun on a tough debate as governments and industry resist change.
The founder of Europe’s biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn wants two senior executives to step down from the company, the latest instalment in a long-running dispute with majority owner, retailer Metro.
More than 30 companies have so far filed lawsuits against sugar producers Suedzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Nordzucker for allegedly forming a cartel to push up prices, Handelsblatt reports.
Germany’s largest solar power equipment maker beats its own targets on sales and earnings last year after a restructuring which returned the business to profitability sooner than expected.
Full Q4 results published. The business software maker already published preliminary results on Jan. 19, reporting a record core profit margin and forecasting a further improvement in profitability in 2016.
The bank said 2015 pretax profit rose 10 percent and it proposed a dividend of 0.40 euros a share.
Rocket Internet may exit online business FabFurnish, unless it finds an Indian partner to run it, the Economic Times reported.
SIEMENS - dividend 3.50 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”
K&S - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”
LINDE - HSBC raises to “Buy” from “Hold”
MUNICH RE - Morgan Stanley raises to “Overweight” from “Equal weight”
SIEMENS - Barclays raises to “Equal weight” from “Underweight”
KLOECKNER & CO - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”
Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct at close.
German GfK consumer sentiment for February unchanged at 9.4 vs a forecast for 9.3.
