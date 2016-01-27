German stocks - Factors to watch on January 27

BERLIN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 3.8 pct lower

The world’s largest chemicals company by sales said 2015 earnings were set to be lower than expected after taking impairments in its oil and gas division due to the sharp fall in oil prices.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.7 pct higher

EU regulators will propose a shake-up of rules on authorising new models of cars on Wednesday to prevent a re-run of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, firing the starting gun on a tough debate as governments and industry resist change.

METRO

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The founder of Europe’s biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn wants two senior executives to step down from the company, the latest instalment in a long-running dispute with majority owner, retailer Metro.

SUEDZUCKER

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

More than 30 companies have so far filed lawsuits against sugar producers Suedzucker, Pfeifer & Langen and Nordzucker for allegedly forming a cartel to push up prices, Handelsblatt reports.

SMA SOLAR

Indicated 4.6 pct higher

Germany’s largest solar power equipment maker beats its own targets on sales and earnings last year after a restructuring which returned the business to profitability sooner than expected.

SOFTWARE AG

Indicated 1.8 pct higher

Full Q4 results published. The business software maker already published preliminary results on Jan. 19, reporting a record core profit margin and forecasting a further improvement in profitability in 2016.

COMDIRECT

Indicated 2.8 pct higher

The bank said 2015 pretax profit rose 10 percent and it proposed a dividend of 0.40 euros a share.

ROCKET INTERNET

No indication available

Rocket Internet may exit online business FabFurnish, unless it finds an Indian partner to run it, the Economic Times reported.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS - dividend 3.50 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

K&S - Berenberg cuts to “sell” from “hold”

LINDE - HSBC raises to “Buy” from “Hold”

MUNICH RE - Morgan Stanley raises to “Overweight” from “Equal weight”

SIEMENS - Barclays raises to “Equal weight” from “Underweight”

KLOECKNER & CO - Credit Suisse raises to “neutral” from “underperform”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.8 pct, S&P 500 +1.4 pct, Nasdaq +1.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.7 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.5 pct at close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German GfK consumer sentiment for February unchanged at 9.4 vs a forecast for 9.3.

