German stocks - Factors to watch on February 4

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0719 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DAIMLER

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Daimler’s fourth-quarter operating profit rose by 22 percent, lifted by demand for sports utility vehicles and sales of its C-Class model in China, leading the carmaker to hike its dividend.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.4 pct higher

The bank must face a U.S. lawsuit seeking to hold it liable for causing $3.1 billion of investor losses by failing to properly monitor 10 trusts backed by toxic residential mortgages, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.

MUNICH RE

Indicated 3 pct higher

The reinsurer raised its dividend for 2015 to 8.25 euros per share from 7.75 euros, matching the highest forecast in a poll of analysts, after posting stable net profit in a difficult reinsurance market.

SAP

Indicated 1.2 pct higher

Capital Markets Day in New York due.

GEA GROUP

Indicated 2.6 pct higher

The food-processing equipment maker lifted its core operating profit by a better-than-expected 5 percent in the fourth quarter thanks to restructuring efforts that progressed ahead of schedule.

OSRAM

No indication available

Union Investment has sold most of its 2.5 percent stake in the lighting group as it disapproves of the company’s new strategy, according to a Handelsblatt report. The paper also reported there is tension between the company’s CEO and CFO.

BECHTLE

Indicated 2.5 pct higher

The company reported a 20 percent rise in pretax profit to 129 million euros in 2015 and said it expected to significantly step up sales and earnings this year.

COMPUGROUP MEDICAL

Indicated 1.5 pct higher

The company said it expected margin expansion to continue in 201 as it reported a 17 pct increase in Q4 operating profit.

HHLA

Indicated 1 pct higher

The port logistics firm reported a 2015 operating result that fell to 157 million euros from 169 million a year earlier.

BRAIN AG

The company has set the IPO price at 9 euros a share.

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - HSBC raises to “Hold” from “Buy”

INFINEON - Berenberg reinstates with “Buy”

AXEL SPRINGER - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

DRAEGERWERK - HSBC cuts to “Hold” from “Buy”

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

No economic data scheduled.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Victoria Bryan)