German stocks - Factors to watch on February 5

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The chief executive of the struggling utility, Peter Terium, will switch jobs to become the head of RWE’s renewables, networks and retail division, Rheinische Post reported. The paper also cited company sources as saying that RWE plans to take an impairment charge of more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), mainly due to write-downs at the utility’s large power plants.
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Analyst conference on Q4 results due. The carmaker already published results and a subdued 2016 outlook on Thursday.
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Continental Automotive Systems said on Thursday it supplied potentially defective air bag control units to 5 million vehicles used by Honda, Fiat Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and three other manufacturers built over a five-year period worldwide, widening an air bag safety crisis.
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
Diebold has launched is offer for the German ATM maker and has set a minimum acceptance threshold of about 67.6 percent of Wincor Nixdorf shares.
No indication available
The German forklift truck maker said it had renewed its old pre-IPO credit facility on better terms.
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
January traffic figures due.
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
TALANX - HSBC raises to “Buy” from “Hold”
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.6 pct.
Weaker domestic demand drove a bigger-than-expected drop in German industrial orders in December, data showed on Friday, in a sign that Europe’s biggest economy might loose some steam at the beginning of this year.
