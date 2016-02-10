German stocks - Factors to watch on February 10

(Adds share price indications)
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index .GDAXI looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
Indicated 4.1 pct higher
Deutsche Bank is considering buying back several billion euros of its debt in an attempt to shore up the tumbling value of its securities, the Financial Times reported.
Indicated 0.6 pct lower
The automaker says it would recall 840,000 U.S. vehicles with Takata airbag inflators that could be defective, a step that would result in a charge of 340 million euros ($383.96 million).
Vonovia indicated unchanged, Deutsche Wohnen indicated up 0.4 pct
Vonovia’s offer for Deutsche Wohnen ended at 2300 GMT on Tuesday.
Indicated 0.8 pct higher
The European Union is seeking tough limits on public subsidies to airlines and the option of revoking their traffic rights as part of new commercial aviation agreements it wants to negotiate with several countries including Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
Indicated 0.3 pct higher
Europe’s biggest copper smelter confirmed a decline in first quarter earnings below market expectations after poor copper scrap availability and low precious metals output hit performance, but reiterated its full-year forecast.
Indicated 0.6 pct higher
Frankfurt airport passenger numbers rose 2.2 percent in Jan.
Indicated unchanged
The leasing reported 2015 consolidated group net profit of 80.8 mln eur compared to eur 65 mln in previous year.
Indicated 5.6 pct higher
The printing press maker reported third-quarter EBITDA excl special items of 40 mln eur vs 27 mln a year ago.
TUI - dividend 0.56 eur/shr
ANALYSTS’ VIEWS
COMPANYNAME - BROKERAGE raises/lower to “RATING” from “RATING”
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -2.3 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.16 GMT.
No economic data scheduled.
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Arno Schuetze)