German stocks - Factors to watch on February 18

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0721 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ANKARA ATTACK

Twenty-eight people were killed and dozens wounded in Turkey’s capital Ankara on Wednesday when a car laden with explosives detonated next to military buses near the armed forces’ headquarters, parliament and other government buildings.

BREXIT

Prime Minister David Cameron will hold ‘now or never’ talks on Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the bloc’s 28 leaders suggesting there are only a few obstacles left to a new membership deal.

FED MINUTES

Federal Reserve policymakers worried last month that a global slowdown and financial market sell-off could hurt the U.S. economy, and considered changing the central bank’s planned interest rate hike path for 2016.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

Allianz said it entered a reinsurance and consulting agreement with run-off specialist Enstar, involving the transfer of $1.1 billion of U.S. long-tail liabilities to Enstar via a 50 percent quota share reinsurance of selected portfolios carried by Allianz unit San Francisco Reinsurance Company.

BAYER

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may have greatly underestimated the number of foetal deaths among women who became pregnant after using Bayer’s Essure contraceptive device, according to a private analyst who combed through the agency’s public database.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1 percent higher

Annual report due. The carmaker published preliminary results earlier this month and forecast only modest growth in sales and earnings this year.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 3 percent higher

The group raised its dividend by more than expected, after volatile financial markets last year spurred revenue from trading at the German exchange operator.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company settled out of court for $250 million with U.S. plaintiffs who had accused the German company of understating the side effects of a medical product, it said late on Wednesday.

PUMA

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Q4 results due. The net loss is seen narrowing to 2 million euros from 4.6 million a year earlier. Poll:

TAKKT

Indicated 7.3 percent higher

The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.50 euros a share for 2015.

The office equipment seller also reported 2015 EBITDA of 157 million euros ($175 million), just above consensus for 153 million, boosted by the euro’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc as well as by recent acquisitions.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

INFINEON - 0.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

BERTRANDT - dividend 2.45 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

HANNOVER RE - Deutsche Bank lifts the stock to “hold” from “sell”, raises price target to 92 euros from 77 euros

MTU AERO ENGINES - HSBC raises to “buy” from “hold”

NORMA GROUP - Exane BNP Paribas raises to “outperform” from “neutral”, lifts target price to 54 euros from 50 euros

SALZGITTER - Jefferies raises to “hold”, lifts price target to 22 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.7 pct, Nasdaq +2.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German exports to Russia are likely to fall 5 percent this year after plummeting almost 30 percent in 2015 because of sanctions over the Ukraine conflict and low oil prices, the head of foreign trade at Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce said.

Four in ten German economists believe the record number of migrants coming to the country are a drag on the economy, while only 23 percent view them as beneficial, a poll to be published on Thursday showed.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Maria Sheahan)