German stocks - Factors to watch on February 19

FRANKFURT, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0700 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated unchanged

Daimler indicated 2.2 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent lower

Vehicle sales in China rose 7.7 percent in January.

Separately, Brazil and Argentina have agreed to gradually move toward the free trade of cars and auto parts to bolster ties between South America’s biggest economies, the Brazilian Trade Ministry said on Thursday.

ALLIANZ

Indicated 2 percent lower

The insurer unveiled an operating profit target of up to 11.0 billion euros ($12.2 billion) for 2016 that was in line with analysts’ expectations, citing an “increasingly challenging” business environment.

DAIMLER

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

An owner of a Mercedes car has filed a class-action lawsuit against Mercedes, accusing it of knowingly programming its Clean Diesel vehicles to emit illegally high levels of nitrogen oxide, consumer-rights law firm Hagens Berman said. Daimler has repeatedly said it had not manipulated emissions tests.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The postal services group said late on Thursday it will not divest its freight forwarding division because it is confident about its business prospects.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

South Korean prosecutors on Friday searched the local office of Volkswagen and its unit Audi as part of a probe into an emissions case, a spokesman for the German carmakers’ local unit said, confirming media reports.

FUCHS PETROLUB

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The lubricant maker reported 2015 operating profit that was in line with consensus and raised its dividend by 7 percent to 0.82 euros per share, a tad below consensus for 0.84 euros.

PFEIFFER VACUUM

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The company said it expected a continued rise in operating profit this year after EBIT rose to 60.8 million euros last year, in line with analyst consensus.

PORSCHE SE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Stuttgart state prosecutors are seeking a punitive fine of 807 million euros for Porsche SE and prison terms for Porsche SE’s former chief executive and finance chief, who are accused of having manipulated Volkswagen shares during a failed takeover of VW in 2008.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

METRO - 1 eur/shr dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

INFINEON - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

ANALYSTS’ VIEWS

RWE - Citigroup raises to “neutral” from “sell”, cuts target price to 11.50 euros from 18 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -1 pct at close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.1 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January producer prices -0.7 pct m/m, -2.4 pct y/y. Were seen -0.3 pct m/m, -2.0 pct y/y.

Growing domestic demand in Germany and public spending on refugees is set to underpin growth in Europe’s biggest economy this year, offsetting a decline in exports hit by global economic weakness, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

